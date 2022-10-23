Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto changes up her routine and earns a gold medal in the women’s competition

The changes refreshed Sakamoto’s skating, and one of the first examples of it was her decisive victory in the women’s competition Sunday afternoon at The Skating Club of Boston. She captured gold over American teenager Isabeau Levito, scoring an overall 217.61 mark to Levito’s 206.66.

Kaori Sakamoto entered Skate America this weekend as the reigning world champion. The Japanese skater could have played it safe, reusing programs from her winning season or at least staying with the same choreographer. Instead, she changed things up, using two new choreographers and making her programs even more difficult.

“This is actually my fifth time coming to Skate America, and it’s the first time for me to win a gold medal,” said Sakamoto. “I am truly excited about that.”

Sakamoto was displeased with her short program performance on Saturday, but rebounded and was clearly the class of the group Sunday. She landed seven jumps, including a triple flip-triple toe loop, in her intricate program to Sia’s Elastic Heart.

“I was very, very determined to make sure I did my triple-triple, so I was really focused on that,” said Sakamoto.

Sakamoto has made a name for herself with her consistency, but her new-look long program this season is full of edgework and movement unlike anything she has previously performed. That can make even the most solid skaters shaky. But after performing it at shows in her home country and the recent Lombardia Trophy, she is increasingly secure in it.

Silver medalist Levito ran into an issue with her opening triple Lutz and stepped out of a later jump. The reigning world junior champion hung on to the rest, with her spins and jump combinations in her lyrical long program leading to her first Grand Prix medal.

“My long program was definitely not as good as my short program, in my opinion,” said Levito. “I definitely made mistakes here, but I’m still pretty happy with the experience.”

It was also the first Grand Prix medal for bronze medalist Amber Glenn. Skate America marked the sixth event in the journeywoman’s career, and the first one she has medaled in through her nine senior seasons. The Texas native’s previous best finish was fifth at Skate America in 2020.

Glenn opened the long program Sunday with a triple Axel, but opened early and put her hand down. She landed six other triple jumps, but made a few other miscues, finishing the weekend with an overall score of 197.61. She was proud of her score, but eager for more.

“I thought, ‘Wow, if I had done what I’ve done in practice every day, that would have been huge,’” said Glenn. “Knowing how much room I have for improvement, the possibilities are endless. I’m finally starting to reach my potential.”

Newton native Gracie Gold came into the long program Sunday in fifth. For the second consecutive day, she opened her program with a huge and clean triple Lutz-triple toe loop combination. Gold followed it with a fall on her triple flip, but tentatively rebounded through the rest to score 109.91 in the long and 174.09 overall to end Skate America in sixth. It wasn’t her ideal finish, but it was a step in her continued comeback.

“I’m still digesting the really good and the really catastrophic moments,” said Gold.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates captured the ice dance title to open the final day of competition Sunday, but it was not a runaway victory. After their character step sequence was invalidated for not meeting distance requirements, they finished second in the free dance to fellow Americans Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker. However, Chock and Bates’s lead from Friday’s rhythm dance was enough to edge their countrymates in overall score, 202.80 to 202.07.

Hawayek and Baker’s free dance was smooth and expressive, earning a 122.95 in the segment. The team, now in their 11th season together, skated better both days of competition than they ever had this early in the season. Earning the silver was a seminal moment for the team, meaning that they are closing in on reigning US champions Chock and Bates, considered the world’s top team.

“This season we are stepping into a new place where we’re owning what we are doing, and believing what we are doing is good enough to be the best in the world,” said Hawayek.

The Canadian duo of Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain le Gac finished third with an overall score of 178.30. They performed several innovative lifts during their Pink Panther free dance. The bronze was not just their first Grand Prix medal, but their first-time representing Canada after several years of competing for France.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.