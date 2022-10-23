fb-pixel Skip to main content
Head of the Charles

See photos from the 2022 Head of the Charles

By Globe StaffUpdated October 23, 2022, 14 minutes ago
A morning sunrise lights up an eight person rowing scull on the Charles River for day one of the Head of the Charles.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The 2022 Head of the Charles drew to a close on Sunday. Here are some of the best shots from the world’s largest three-day regatta from the Globe photographers.

A four-person crew is mirrored by a four-goose gaggle on the Charles.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe
The bridges over the Charles were packed to see the world's largest three-day regatta.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe
The weather was perfect for the second day of competition.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe
The bridges weren't the only place to catch a good view; some folks just found a spot on the riverbanks.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe
Singles packed the Charles on day one of the regatta.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Some spectators needed a bit of a boost to get a good view of the action.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe
An eight person scull rows ducks under Anderson Memorial Bridge.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A crew rows pops out from underneath a bridge.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe
Some crews had a little fun with their headwear on the water.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe
The Head of the Charles lit up the boathouses on the river for another weekend.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Rowers from as far as Brisbane, Australia — like David Pullar — found themselves in Boston for this weekend's regatta.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Trophies are lined up for the Head of the Charles winners.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff