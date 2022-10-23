See photos from the 2022 Head of the Charles

The 2022 Head of the Charles drew to a close on Sunday. Here are some of the best shots from the world’s largest three-day regatta from the Globe photographers.A four-person crew is mirrored by a four-goose gaggle on the Charles.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston GlobeThe bridges over the Charles were packed to see the world's largest three-day regatta.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston GlobeThe weather was perfect for the second day of competition.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston GlobeThe bridges weren't the only place to catch a good view; some folks just found a spot on the riverbanks.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston GlobeSingles packed the Charles on day one of the regatta.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffSome spectators needed a bit of a boost to get a good view of the action.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston GlobeAn eight person scull rows ducks under Anderson Memorial Bridge.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffA crew rows pops out from underneath a bridge.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston GlobeSome crews had a little fun with their headwear on the water.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston GlobeThe Head of the Charles lit up the boathouses on the river for another weekend.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffRowers from as far as Brisbane, Australia — like David Pullar — found themselves in Boston for this weekend's regatta.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffTrophies are lined up for the Head of the Charles winners.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff