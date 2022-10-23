Team USA sets course record in reclaiming men’s championship eights crown at the Head Of The Charles

More often than not over the past quarter century-plus this race has been the property of Uncle Sam, whose men’s crew has claimed the championship eights title 14 times at the Head Of The Charles.

So after two years away from the scene the Americans not only reaffirmed their primacy on Sunday afternoon they also took down the course record.

“We didn’t know what the record was but we were pretty excited that we did it,” said Harvard grad Liam Corrigan after he and his colleagues had beaten Syracuse by nearly 10 seconds with Yale, Harvard, English club Leander, Northeastern and defending champion Washington following.

The winning time of 13 minutes and 23.638 seconds carved nearly four seconds from the mark of 13:27.469 that Cal-Berkeley established five years ago. “It’s mostly collegiate crews, so in a way we’re supposed to win,” said Corrigan. “But to get a course record is awesome.”

Had the US women fielded an eight they likely would have outraced Leander, which edged Pennsylvania by less than a second and a half in 15:14.224.

The American women’s four, assembled from the eight that was just shy of the medal stand at this summer’s world regatta, dominated their race, outrowing Brown by more than 34 seconds while chopping 20 seconds from the course standard.

The national team collected a hoard of hardware over the weekend. The men’s four, composed of Tokyo Olympians racing as WKMR-Peloton AK, dunked Cornell by almost 25 seconds on Sunday.

On Saturday Ezra Carlson and Emily Kallfelz claimed the singles crowns and Savannah Brija sculled in the winning women’s double.

“We’ve done our part here,” observed Pieter Quinton, Corrigan’s fellow Crimson seatmate. “We have a few events to our name and that’s always a good sign for the team.”

The big one was the men’s eight. The Yanks had gone back-to-back here before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 race and they skipped last year’s event in the wake of the deferred Tokyo Games. So they figured it was time to show the flag again.

“For most of us this is our first time winning this race,” said Quinton. “The Head Of The Charles is the largest rowing regatta in the world. The champ eight is a race you want to win at some point in your career so we came here with the intention to go out and do that and we did that. "

While the US boating hadn’t raced together and hadn’t practiced until Friday they were far from strangers. Five of them were in the eight that placed fourth at the world regatta, less than a second and a half out of the medals. “We rowed with each other all summer,” said Carlson. “We can find a rhythm pretty easily.”

The Ukrainians, their main international challenger, boated a mélange from their global four and quad. Since this was their first Head race, and that over a three-mile course on an unfamiliar river, they performed creditably, placing 12th.

While the Americans’ collegiate rivals, stocked with future Olympians, were decidedly top-grade, they hadn’t raced since the summer. They didn’t figure to take down Uncle Sam’s best, who’d knocked heads with the British, Dutch and Australians in the Czech Republic.

The Yanks, looking clean and crisp throughout, led at every checkpoint, doubling their advantage over the final mile “The race felt a whole hell of a lot shorter today than it did yesterday,” reckoned Carlson, who spent four fewer minutes on the water during his second upstream pull.

After collecting their medals the victors disbanded until early next year. Under US Rowing’s new decentralized format the oarsmen will train at several clubs around the country, reconvene for speed order trials in the spring and start the selection process for September’s world championships in Belgrade.

That will be the primary qualifying event for the 2024 Olympics and the Americans will have to finish in the top five to earn their spot. When they last were here in 2019 they already had their Tokyo tickets in hand.

This time, given the shortened quadrennium, Paris already is within view. “At this point it’s less than two years away,” said Corrigan.

So it made sense for the Yanks to come back to the original King Charles waterway before the calendar turns over, take one more start with a medal waiting at the finish line and get into the winning rhythm.