This season, the Celtics are getting a more confident and aggressive Derrick White

It’s a prime example of White becoming more comfortable with the Celtics, embracing his role and responding to his new situation. White came to the Celtics expected to deliver immediately for a team with championship aspirations, but he struggled at times.

That wasn’t in the scouting report. He’s a jump shooter. White doesn’t really dunk, at least the White that came to Boston by trade in February. After dunking 25 times total in his second and third seasons, White had dunked just 11 times the past two years before Saturday’s rim rocker.

CHICAGO — Perhaps the most telling part of Derrick White’s driving two-handed dunk that sealed the Celtics win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night was the two defenders appearing stunned that White was so aggressive.

Advertisement

White averaged 11 points and shot 30.6 percent from the 3-point line — the lowest clip of his career — in 26 regular-season games last season with Boston.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

After scoring 21 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the 3-point line in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, White scored only 38 points in the remaining five games on 12-for-44 shooting, 5 for 17 from the 3-point line. He combined for 3 points in Games 5 and 6.

Lack of comfort was apparently the issue. White had never shouldered so much responsibility or felt so much support from his teammates. The Celtics sacrificed Josh Richardson, former first-round pick Romeo Langford, and a first-round pick for to acquire White.

And he came to Boston in the middle of a rookie extension that pays him $37 million over the final two years. The Celtics’ investment was apparent.

They are beginning to see the returns. White is averaging 13 points on 50 percent 3-point shooting through three games. It appears he better understands what the Celtics require, a reliable scorer and defender that can take pressure off Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Advertisement

On the play that set up White’s dunk, Tatum drove into the paint and three defenders converged. He spun and flipped the ball to White, with Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. expecting White to pull up for a midrange jumper.

Instead he kept dribbling and rose for a two-handed jam, with Banchero late to cover and becoming witness to the poster dunk.

“I’ve been telling everybody in the locker room that I was going to dunk more this year and that was a good opportunity to go and do it,” White said. “I started my career dunking here and there and the last couple of years. I’m going to try to get back to it. My boys back home [in Colorado] were talking about how I don’t dunk anymore. People here are kind of surprised I can dunk too.”

It’s an example of White’s newfound comfort and aggression. Last season, teammates implored him to shoot when he was open. Sometimes he shot with hesitation, lacking confidence, and the results showed. This season, he’s firing corner threes with a flawless rhythm. White has become a shooter.

“I’ve just got to space the floor and when I’m open, I’m going to shoot it and knock it down,” White said. “Just having good energy and good flow and just expect to shoot, don’t think. Doing what I’ve been doing my whole life and I’m off to a good start.”

Advertisement

White is a good example that confidence and mental fortitude plays a substantial part in professional sports. He always has had the skill set to become a productive and consistent NBA player but after years battling for just a play-in playoff spot in San Antonio, the stakes were higher and he had a difficult time adjusting to his new surroundings.

“I thought D White was big for us last year but obviously I can see how much more confident he is and how much more comfortable and aggressive he’s been,” Tatum said. “D White is always going to make the right play. I tell him all the time I wish he’d be a little bit more selfish but that just makes us a better team. (Saturday) he was big. That’s what I love about our team. Any night a different number of guys will be called upon to step up and help us win a game.”

The Celtics’ primary offseason addition was point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who has made significant plays in the first three games. But White could be considered another offseason addition because of the dramatic difference from last season. He hit his first five 3-pointers Saturday and will continue to be open in the corner because defenses have to shift to Tatum and Brown.

“You make a couple and you just try to get more and more involved in the offense,” White said. “Coaching staff is always telling me to be aggressive. I’ve just got to take advantage when it comes. We’ve got a lot of unselfish guys that are doing a good job of finding the hot hand. It’s fun playing that way and we have a lot of fun out there with each other.”

Advertisement

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.