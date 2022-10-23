US ice dancer Evan Bates speaks out about frustrations of investigation into doping violation of Russian skater Kamlia Valieva

The medals for the Olympic team skating competition, where Valieva’s performances helped Russia win gold, cannot be awarded until the investigation into the positive test concludes. Bates and his fellow Americans earned silver in the event, and would move to gold if Russia is stripped of their top spot.

Skate America ice dance champion Evan Bates has been one of the most vocal skaters regarding the doping violation of Russian skater Kamlia Valieva, who competed at the 2022 Olympics after testing positive for a banned substance.

NORWOOD — Russia may not have been participating at Skate America, but its allegations of doping and invasion of Ukraine were on the minds of many skaters.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency announced that the results of their investigation into the matter would be released this weekend, but kept private due to Valieva’s status as a minor.

After serving as an advocate regarding the matter for teammates during the Olympics, Bates unsuccessfully ran for an Athlete Council spot on the World Anti-Doping Agency this summer. On Sunday, he didn’t mince words about the overall situation.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I certainly can say that it has been so frustrating and extremely disappointing to be at this point eight months later, and to still have it be so shrouded in secrecy,” said Bates. “I feel like, as a baseline, we should hope for transparency, not only for the public, but especially for the athletes involved.”

Bates also mentioned that his teammates had not made public statements on the matter during the offseason to be respectful of the investigation and the teenager involved.

“Nineteen athletes or however many athletes are waiting for their medals, all competed clean,” said Bates. “They have been respectfully quiet all these months. It’s an injustice.”

Russia is currently banned from ISU competition not due to the Valieva situation, but due to their invasion of Ukraine. While the turmoil currently makes it difficult for Ukrainians to train, their ice dance team of Mariia Holubtsova and Kyryl Bielobrov competed at Skate America, finishing last.

Advertisement

Holubtsova and Bielobrov moved to Montreal in July to be able to train safely for the upcoming season.

“[Moving] was the first time since the beginning of the war that we felt happy,” said Bielobrov.

The couple were shocked at the ovations their practices and programs received from the crowd all weekend. They were greeted by many Ukrainian flags every time they took the ice.

“We were so surprised,” said Holubtsova. “Everyone was screaming. I feel this warmth, so much love.”