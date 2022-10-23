Week 7 Review: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, enter uncharted territory — under .500

The Bucs lost to the woeful Panthers, 21-3, Sunday, and the Packers got upset, 23-21, by the Commanders, putting Brady and Rodgers in uncharted territory.

Instead, seven weeks into the season, both future Hall of Famers have hit rock bottom, at least by their standards.

Brady has a 3-4 record for just the second time in his career (2002). Rodgers also has a 3-4 record, the worst in his career through seven games (the Packers went 3-4-1 in 2018).

“It’s a dark day for us,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles acknowledged after the loss. “We have to own it, and we just got to start digging.”

The surprising struggles of Brady, Rodgers and their respective teams is where we begin the Week 7 Review:

▪ The Bucs’ issues have been thoroughly dissected — they have had myriad injuries at receiver and the offensive line, and Brady seems distracted.

You would expect Brady and the Bucs to have some of their issues ironed out by Week 7, but instead they are just getting worse. Sunday’s loss marked just the sixth game out of 373 in his career (including postseason) that Brady was held to 3 points or fewer. The Bucs were 11½-point favorites and lost by 18 to a team that may be tanking for the No. 1 pick.

“No one feels good about how we played or what we’re doing,” Brady said.

The only other time Brady started 3-4 (2002), he missed the playoffs. The Bucs are fortunate to play in the NFC South, and are tied with the Falcons for the division lead despite a sub-.500 record. But in consecutive weeks the Bucs have lost to the 1-4 Steelers and the 1-5 Panthers, who started their third-string quarterback.

Brady has never been 3-5 in his career, but the schedule doesn’t get any easier. Next up: A short week to prepare for the Ravens Thursday night.

▪ The Packers also should have emerged from their funk by now, but Sunday’s loss to the Commanders was their third in a row. Rodgers has lost to Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson and Taylor Heinicke in that stretch, and needed overtime to beat rookie Bailey Zappe making his NFL debut.

Rodgers threw for just 194 yards on 35 passes against the Commanders, but even that lowly number was inflated by some fourth-quarter stats.The Packers ran just 47 plays, had 98 total yards through three quarters, and went 0 for 6 on third down — their first 0-fer since 1999, when Rodgers was 15.

Rodgers also has never been 3-5, but now he gets a date with the Bills in Buffalo next Sunday.

“I’m not worried about this squad,” Rodgers said. “This week, nobody’s giving us a chance. Shoot, might be the best thing for us.”

▪ Are we on a collision course for — dare I say it — a Giants-Jets Super Bowl? An NFL Subway Series?

OK, let’s not get too crazy. But they are a combined 11-3 and are the two biggest surprises of the season.

The Giants are for real, winning their fourth in a row and improving to 6-1 with a 23-17 win over the Jaguars. Daniel Jones is looking like Josh Allen 2.0 under new coach Brian Daboll, passing for 202 yards and a touchdown, and galloping for 107 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Giants are the first team in history to start 6-1 and have each game decided by one score. Daboll is starting to run away with the Coach of the Year award.

And the Jets are 5-2 after a 16-9 win over the Broncos. Zach Wilson and the offense still have major struggles, but the Jets are feasting on bad quarterbacks. Four of their wins came against backups — Jacoby Brissett, Mitchell Trubisky, Skylar Thompson (third string), and now Brett Rypien. The only good quarterback they have beaten? Rodgers.

▪ Dak Prescott’s return from a thumb injury was the biggest headline coming into the Cowboys’ game against the Lions. But the Cowboys’ defense, which entered the game No. 3 in points scored, is really the team’s backbone. The Cowboys held Detroit’s No. 3-scoring offense to just 6 points, sacked Jared Goff five times, and forced five turnovers in a 24-6 win. Prescott didn’t get into the flow until the second half, but finished 19-of-25 passing for 207 yards and a touchdown.

“I thought it was going to be pretty cool to leave this game without a touchdown, honestly,” Prescott said of the defensive effort.

▪ Joe Burrow is officially back, following an appendectomy in training camp that led to a sluggish start to the season. The Bengals improved to 4-3 with a 35-17 win over the Falcons, and Burrow was sublime, throwing for 481 yards and three touchdowns in the blowout win. It was Burrow’s fifth career 400-yard game in just 37 games (including postseason), and he had a whopping nine completions of 20-plus yards. The Bengals have won four of five, and Burrow has thrown for 781 yards, 6 touchdowns, and no picks in his last two games.

Quick hits

▪ Christian McCaffrey’s debut in San Francisco was a dud, though not really his fault. McCaffrey finished with 62 total yards on 10 touches, and the Niners couldn’t maintain an early 10-0 lead and got blown out by the Chiefs. The Niners, who entered the day No. 1 in total defense and No. 2 in points allowed, allowed 44 points and 529 yards.

▪ Impressive game for Washington’s Heinicke, who only threw for 201 yards but made several clutch throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. The Commanders are probably kicking themselves for trading a second-round pick and two thirds for Carson Wentz, when they probably would have been better off just sticking with Heinicke.

▪ Not sure who was more upset Sunday — Brady for losing, or Panthers owner David Tepper for winning. Credit to the Panthers for giving their all when the team is clearly playing for the No. 1 pick. “I’m extremely proud of the men in that locker room,” interim coach Steve Wilks said. “That definitely wasn’t a team trying to tank.”

▪ Hustle play of the week: The Cowboys’ Micah Parsons rushing the quarterback, stopping dead in his tracks, reversing back upfield and chasing Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson down from 25 yards away, saving a touchdown and dragging Hockenson down at the 1. The Lions fumbled on the next play.

Tracking former Patriots

▪ 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Threw for 303 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a blowout loss to the Chiefs. He’s going to send his receivers to the hospital if he keeps throwing the ball high over the middle.

▪ Browns QB Jacoby Brissett: Completed 22 of 27 passes, but for just 258 yards in a loss to the Ravens. Not a winning formula for the Browns when they only call 21 handoffs against 35 pass plays.

▪ Chargers CB J.C. Jackson: Had an air cast put on his right leg and was carted off the field in the first half of the Chargers’ loss to the Seahawks. A tough first season in LA looks like it may end prematurely for Jackson.

▪ Raiders S Duron Harmon: Finished off the Raiders’ 38-20 win over the Texans with a 73-yard pick-6, his 22nd interception and first touchdown of his 10-year NFL career.

▪ Raiders coach Josh McDaniels: Knocked off his old buddy Nick Caserio to improve to 2-4. The Raiders played a clean game with 400 yards and no turnovers. They used their bye week wisely.

▪ Titans coach Mike Vrabel: A 19-10 win over the Colts wasn’t the prettiest, but the Titans won their fourth straight to get to 4-2 and take control of the AFC South. The Titans haven’t gained more than 254 total yards in any of their last three wins, but the defense has forced seven turnovers in that stretch.

Stats of the Week

▪ Brady finished with 290 yards and no touchdowns on 49 pass attempts. The only other game in his career in which he threw more passes without a touchdown was the Tuck Rule game (52 passes).

▪ The Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman became the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in a game.

▪ The Bengals’ Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase became the first pair of receivers to have 100 yards and a touchdown in a half since Randy Moss and Wes Welker did it in the 59-0 win over the Titans in 2009.

▪ The instant replay decision on a fumble by the Commanders’ Brian Robinson took more than six minutes.

▪ Josh Jacobs joined Marcus Allen as the only running backs in Raiders history to rush for three touchdowns in the second half of a game.

▪ Bucs WR Mike Evans had 10.9 yards of separation, per NFL Next Gen Stats, when dropping what would have been a sure touchdown in the first quarter of the loss to the Panthers. It was the most wide-open drop this season on a pass that traveled at least 30 yards in the air.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.