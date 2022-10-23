With shorter throws and more play-action, Bailey Zappe is looking a lot like last year’s Mac Jones

The term isn’t meant to be complimentary. It’s an alliterative way to minimize a quarterback for making smart throws and risk-averse decisions that give the offense a chance to be successful and, well, limit that quarterback’s opportunities to screw things up. It also suggests that the quarterback might not have the ability to do more.

FOXBOROUGH — As a rookie quarterback still getting his bearings in the NFL, Mac Jones didn’t take much issue with being labeled a “dink and dunk” quarterback.

“No, I think it’s great,” Jones said on a radio appearance the Monday after completing 24 of 36 passes for two touchdowns and a 111.7 passer rating in a 2021 win over the Jets. “Just move the ball as best you can and some of the best quarterbacks do that really well. As long as you’re taking a profit, you can’t go broke, so just continue to do that, whatever the play call is . . . I don’t really pay attention to any of that stuff and people have said that about me for a long time. I am just going to continue to do what I do and continue to be a good teammate and continue to get the ball to our skill players.”

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Simplicity paid dividends for Jones as a rookie. He was one of 98 rookie quarterbacks to make at least 10 starts in their first season and just the ninth to win 10 games. He completed 67.6 percent of his passes, the second-best clip all-time by a rookie behind Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (67.8 percent in 2016).

Advertisement

But this year, after longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels took the head coaching job in Las Vegas and coach Bill Belichick assumed more responsibility for the offense, the Patriots opened up the playbook a bit more for Jones to start the season.

Advertisement

With the opportunity to take more chances, Jones’s results were rough. In three games before he suffered a high ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens, Jones threw five interceptions and just two touchdowns.

Jones took more shots down the field, certainly. As a rookie, about 3.5 of his pass attempts per game went for 20-plus yards, according to Pro Football Focus. In three games this season, he was nearly doubling that number (6.7). He was also second in the league in intended air yards (10) and third in air yards on completions (7.5).

But it came at a price. Last year, Jones made just seven of what Pro Football Focus considers “turnover-worthy plays,” which are defined as “a pass that has a high percentage chance to be intercepted or a poor job of taking care of the ball and fumbling”. He had already piled up six of them through three games before his injury.

With Jones out — and after backup Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion against the Packers — Belichick went down the depth chart and called on fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe. Belichick also had to go back to a simpler offense to set Zappe up for success.

In two weeks, Zappe has led the Patriots to back-to-back wins making the same kind of “dink and dunk” throws that Jones did as a rookie.

By the numbers, Zappe’s leash has been pretty short. He’s averaging 6.4 intended air yards — and 5.3 on completions — on the 70 throws he’s made, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Advertisement

On average, his throws travel about three yards short of the first down marker, so he’s leaning on receivers to stretch short routes into longer yardage.

But playing it safe has set him up for success. He’s thrown four touchdowns against just one pick. He has no “big-time throws,” according to Pro Football Focus (those are considered passes with “excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window”) but he also has just one turnover-worthy play.

Of Zappe’s 76 dropbacks, 21 have been play-action passes (27.6 percent) and 14 have been screens (18.4). It’s a skill Zappe said he’s honed at the NFL level.

“Definitely have learned a lot in that aspect,” he said. “That’s something I never really did in college or high school, so when I came here it was kind of a little new world for me. But learning those things that’s something I had to do to be in this position and be in this league. Of course, there are some things I could continue to work on but that’s the great thing about it in practice.”

While Jones appears to be healthy enough to return soon, Belichick has been noncommittal about whether he’ll be the starter once he does. Zappe has found success in the same ways that Jones did a year ago, by managing the offense and making plays that are positive, if not splashy.

Advertisement

“I think it’s really just taking it day-by-day, every day getting better, getting more comfortable, understanding the plays and understanding the concepts,” he said.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.