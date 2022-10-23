With their backs against the wall, Billerica and Fairhaven stuck to their identities to remain undefeated

“It was the first time we faced adversity all year,” said coach Duane Sigsbury . “We talk about it all in practice, and in film sessions, how some times we might not play our best, and someone is going to punch us in the face. So we have to be ready to punch back, and we did.”

Despite trailing 22-6 at the half, and 34-27 in the final minutes, Billerica (7-0, 3-0) stayed true its run-first principles and rallied for a 35-34 road win to keep its high hopes afloat.

It was all starting to slip away from Billerica on Friday night in North Andover. The undefeated season, a top eight seed in the Division 3 statewide tournament, and a potential matchup with archrival Chelmsford for the Merrimack Valley Conference Small title on Thanksgiving.

Senior quarterback JT Green (8-of-12 passing, 178 yards, TD; 32 carries, 191 yards, 3 TDs) led the charge with his arms and legs. After hitting Gus O’Gara (six receptions, 131 yards) for a 75-yard score early in the fourth quarter, Green scored on a quarterback sneak in the final minutes. Sigsbury called his number on the two-point conversion attempt, running “QB power” to gain the biggest 3 yards of the contest.

“That’s the mentally of Billerica,” said Sigsbury. “It’s a blue-collar community and I know we have tough kids. Ever since I became coach in 2014, we’ve always been able to run the ball and stop the run, and we hang our hat on that as the program. The goal is to be the more physical team.”

The 'heart and soul' of the Billerica team, Scott Einarson has seven touchdowns along with 55 tackles and six sacks on defense. MELISSA MICICCHE

Described by Sigsbury as the heart and soul of the team, senior captain Scott Einarson embodies that physicality with 55 tackles, six sacks, and a fumble recovery, adding 491 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on offense.

Green has been prolific in his second season as the starter, with 14 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, 1,378 passing yards, 670 rushing yards, and 12 rushing scores.

In the absence of senior safety Sebastien St. Pierre (hip), Billerica has received standout efforts from Jason Martin, Michael Murnane, and Judd Dorival, who came up with a fourth-quarter interception to deny North Andover on Friday night.

“This team is working their tails off to be the best that they can be,” said Sigsbury. “Even if we weren’t 7-0, we’d be excited because we’ve got a great group.”

Seniors JT Green (12) and Scott Einarson (7) have carried the flag for Billerica in a 7-0 start. MELISSA MICICCHE

Down in Bristol County, Fairhaven (7-0, 3-0) looked to be in danger of losing an undefeated season and a shot at the South Coast Conference Small title when it went down 12-0 early at Seekonk.

After the Blue Devils rallied for a 12-12 tie, senior Kevin Moura spearheaded a goal-line stand, paving the way for star sophomore Justin Marques to rush deep into Seekonk territory, setting up a 25-yard field goal by Jarrod Frates to pull ahead with seven seconds left.

“We don’t necessarily have a two-minute drill because we’re always kind of in that offense,” said Fairhaven coach Derek Almeida, who took over in 2020 after six seasons at Falmouth.

“So, we were able to move the ball quickly and get the ball down inside the 10-yard line. I certainly wasn’t trying to play for the field goal, but Seekonk wasn’t going to make it easy. So we decided to send the kicking team out, which made it a fun finish.”

A 1998 Fairhaven graduate who played under his father, Dana, Almeida has led Fairhaven to a 20-5 record since taking over, and participation numbers are on a major upswing. With 85 kids trying out this fall, Fairhaven has been able to field freshmen and JV teams for the first time in decades.

Marques has been magnificent on both sides of the ball with 18 touchdowns, including a pair of five-score games, and first-year starter Jayce Duarte is thriving at quarterback after seeing limited reps as the third-stringer the past couple of seasons.

“I’m proud of where the program is at,” said Almeida. “We’re developing a winning culture where our kids expect to be successful. Games like this [against Seekonk], you’re going to win some and lose some. They don’t define your season, or your program, but when your program’s strong, good things tend to happen more often than not.”

Extra points

▪ Leena Haikola joined an exclusive club of girls at Bridgewater-Raynham when she made her varsity debut and played both sides of the ball in the Trojans’ 37-0 Southeast Conference victory over Dartmouth on Thursday night.

“She was playing D-tackle for us in a varsity game, which is pretty awesome,” B-R coach Lou Pacheco said.

Haikola, who also played guard, described the experience as “exhilarating.”

“Just the support from all of the teams and the fans, it’s a whole family and it’s one of the best moments you could feel in your life,” said Haikola, a former Raynham Giants youth football standout now in her ninth year playing football.

“When you put in hard work and you’re determined to do this, anything is possible and the sky is the limit. You just have to push through.”

▪ Mashpee (4-2) played with heavy hearts in Friday’s 25-20 win over Carver following the death of 2021 graduate Ryan Hendricks in a car accident en route to Florida Thursday.

A two-sport athlete and the South Shore Tobin football MVP during the Fall II 2021 season, Hendricks, 20, was a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag and a sophomore at East Carolina University.

“He was a kid who not only was a senior leader, he was a leader of all of our kids in the program,” Mashpee coach Matt Triveri said. “For our kids, it meant a lot to come out of there with a win, I know. Some of our older kids are pretty emotional . . . I think a lot of the staff was too.”

The Falcons closed the game out by taking a picture with Hendricks’ jersey and delivered the game ball to his parents’ house.

Mashpee plans to honor Hendricks with a special recognition ahead of their senior night game Friday vs. Randolph at 6 p.m.

▪ Plymouth South star Casious Johnson has racked up three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and he’s still a junior. Fresh off a 204-yard evening vs. Pembroke, Johnson has 1,051 yards for the Panthers (7-0). He topped 1,000 yards in the a six-game Fall II season in 2021, and did it again last fall in only five games before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

“I think what separates Casious from other running backs is his trust in the system,” South coach Darren Fruzzetti said. “We know that teams will know what we are running and we don’t stray from the game plan. Casious keeps a cool head and is ready when his number is called.”

Johnson has 40 touchdowns in 18 games, including 12 so far in 2022 — second only to Chad Silva (Oliver Ames) in Division 3.▪

▪ Central Catholic coach Chuck Adamopolous became the 57th coach in state history to reach 200 wins Friday, joining Shawsheen coach Al Costabile and Stoneham coach Bob Almeida in reaching the milestone this season.

Week 8 games to watch

Friday, Latin Academy at Brighton, 6:30 p.m. — While the Dragons (6-1, 2-0) would still have to get past O’Bryant on Thanksgiving to secure another Boston City League title, this crossover matchup with red-hot Brighton (5-1, 2-0) is one of the biggest games in the city this season.

Friday, No. 5 Milford at No. 8 Franklin, 7 p.m. — The Panthers (5-1, 3-0) emerged from their bye with a dominant 44-0 win over Attleboro. Milford (6-1, 2-1) got back on track with a nonleague win over Barnstable heading into this Hockomock Kelley-Rex clash.

Friday, No. 2 King Philip at No. 17 North Attleborough, 7 p.m. — There are no easy games in the toughest division in the MIAA, and King Philip (6-0, 3-0) will be hard pressed to stay undefeated in a road game at North Attleborough (4-2, 1-2).

Friday, Milton Academy at St. Sebastian’s, 7 p.m. — The only undefeated team left in the ISL, the Arrows (5-0) look to move one step closer to a league title by beating two-time defending champion Milton Academy (3-2).

Saturday, No. 3 Xaverian at No. 1 Catholic Memorial, 1 p.m. — Two weeks after they were pushed into the fourth quarter by St. John’s Prep, the Knights (6-0, 3-0) look to a clinch a third straight Catholic Conference title by topping Xaverian (6-1, 3-0).

Correspondents Brad Joyal, Jake Levin, and Eamonn Ryan contributed to this story.