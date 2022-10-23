Rishi Sunak announces his bid to be UK’s next prime minister

Rishi Sunak, the ex-Chancellor who lost his bid for leadership against Liz Truss just last month, said he’ll stand in the contest to replace her.

“I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country,” Sunak said in a tweet on Sunday.

Sunak already has the support of over 100 Members of Parliament, giving him a certain spot in the race. He looks set to contest former prime minister Boris Johnson, who’s yet to announce his candidacy but whose campaign team claims he also has more then 100 supporters.