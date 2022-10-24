This week’s TV: ‘White Lotus’ returns, Matthew Perry speaks, and country music honors Loretta Lynn

The night is being called “a public memorial,” and it has been put together in partnership with Lynn’s family. It follows the tribute to Lynn that ran last week on CMT’s annual “Artists of the Year,” which featured Lynn’s sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright performing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as well as reminiscences of Lynn from Martina McBride and Tanya Tucker.

Loretta Lynn died earlier this month at age 90, and on Sunday night a bunch of musicians are paying tribute to her. The event, “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn,” will air live on CMT at 7 p.m. without commercial breaks.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Oct. 24-30.

Advertisement

The list of guests and performers for Sunday is long, and it includes McBride, Tucker, George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Barbara Mandrell, Darius Rucker, Emmy Russell, Lukas Nelson, Faith Hill, Margo Price, and Sheryl Crow.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. I’m excited about the return of Mike White’s satire “The White Lotus,” which won 10 Emmy Awards last month. This seven-episode season, set at the Sicilian location of the titular resort chain, will be more about relationship politics than the first, which revolved around white privilege. Jennifer Coolidge, who did career-best work in the first season, is back with a new cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, and Theo James. Based on the trailer, I think Plaza is going to be fun to watch. It premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

F. Murray Abraham in "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities." Ken Woroner/Netflix/KEN WORONER/NETFLIX

2. Yet another horror anthology on TV? Yes, but this one bears the imprimatur of an Oscar-winning director. Netflix’s “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” premieres Tuesday on Netflix with two episodes, and then two new episodes will premiere on subsequent days through Friday (here’s the trailer). Del Toro will introduce each of the eight self-standing episodes, two of which he wrote, and the casts will include F. Murray Abraham, Andrew Lincoln, Glynn Turman, Crispin Glover, and Rupert Grint.

Advertisement

3. On Wednesday at 9 p.m., HBO is premiering a documentary called “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting.” It’s a look back at the October 2018 antisemitic attack in which 11 people were murdered, featuring firsthand accounts by survivors, families of victims, and first responders. As antisemitism in the United States continues to make headlines, this film (here’s the trailer) is essential viewing.

4. “The Devil’s Hour,” which premieres Friday on Amazon, is a six-episode horror-thriller whose plot description makes me think of the “Twilight Zone” classic featuring the phrase, “Room for one more” (here’s part of that episode). It’s about a woman whose 8-year-old son is nearly catatonic and whose mother has dementia. To top it off, she wakes every night at 3:33 a.m. — during the so-called devil’s hour — with terrifying visions. Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi star. Here’s the trailer.

5. On Friday at 8 p.m. on ABC, Matthew Perry talks to Diane Sawyer for an hour about his struggles with addiction. The special, called “Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview,” is part of Perry’s media blitz to promote his new memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.” In the trailer, he says, “Secrets kill you, secrets kill people like me.” He also talks about taking 55 Vicodin a day, and about being in a coma and having “escaped death really narrowly.”

Advertisement

Bashir Salahuddin as Sherman McDaniels in "Sherman's Showcase." Michael Moriatis/IFC

CHANNEL SURFING

“Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune” A stand-up special from the “Mindy Project” actor. Netflix, Tuesday

“Sherman’s Showcase” The variety show comedy returns for season two. IFC, Wednesday, 10:30 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Magpie Murders” A clever whodunit inside a whodunit from PBS’s “Masterpiece,” starring Lesley Manville. GBH 2

“Interview With the Vampire” Anne Rice’s complex, sensual creatures survive the transition to TV. AMC, AMC+

“Reboot” An affectionate satire of Hollywood that’s also a workplace comedy. Hulu

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” A powerful three-part documentary from Ken Burns and his team. GBH 2

“The Patient” Steve Carell as a therapist kidnapped by a serial killer. Hulu

“The Serpent Queen” Samantha Morton is outstanding as Catherine de Medici. Starz

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.