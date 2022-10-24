Apple raises prices for TV, music

Apple raised the prices of its music, TV+, and Apple One service bundles as costs rise and the tech giant looks to generate more revenue. The company increased the price of Apple Music to $10.99 a month from $9.99 for individuals. The price of TV+ will climb to $6.99 from $4.99, and the standard Apple One bundle increases to $16.95 from $14.95. Apple is also hiking its annual music plan to $109 from $99 and its TV+ yearly subscription to $69 from $49. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ATHLETIC SHOES

Adidas urged to cut ties with Ye after antisemitic comments

Pressure mounted over the weekend for sportswear giant Adidas to sever ties with rapper and fashion designer Ye, the artist better known as Kanye West, after weeks’ worth of antisemitic comments. In Los Angeles on Sunday, a hate group hung a banner over a highway overpass that read, ‘’Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews,’’ while offering Nazi salutes to oncoming traffic. A picture of the incident went viral, prompting celebrities and other public figures to call out the German company over its partnership with the artist and his wildly popular Yeezy brand. But Adidas has instead set release dates for the new line of Yeezy sneakers, even after Ye has floated terminating the endorsement deal himself and disparaged company executives by name. — WASHINGTON POST

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla drops prices in China

Tesla lowered prices across its lineup in China, looking to stoke demand in a market where competitive and economic pressures are intensifying. The carmaker cut the cost of the cheapest locally built Model 3 sedan by 5 percent to 265,900 yuan ($36,774), Tesla’s website showed Monday. The company dropped the starting price of the Model Y SUV by 8.8 percent to 288,900 yuan. The changes reflect the tougher time Tesla and its international peers are having going up against local manufacturers led by BYD Co., which sold a record 200,973 vehicles last month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

KFC to leave Russia

Yum! Brands, owner of the KFC fast-food chain, is exiting Russia and selling the business there to SmartService Ltd., which has operated by one of the company’s existing KFC franchises. The new owner will be responsible for rebranding the restaurants to non-Yum concepts and retaining the company’s employees, the company said in a statement Monday. Yum said that after the transaction, it will cease having any corporate presence in Russia. Peers, including McDonald’s, also have pulled out of Russia following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Yum previously said that it had sold Pizza Hut in Russia to a local operator in June, who has started rebranding the locations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Credit Suisse settles tax fraud allegations in France

French prosecutors said Monday that Credit Suisse has agreed to pay 238 million euros ($234 million) to settle tax fraud allegations, the latest blow for the embattled Swiss bank. The bank will pay 123 million euros in fines and 115 million in damages and interest to France, whose investigators will close an inquiry launched in 2016 on possible charges of aggravated tax fraud laundering and illegal soliciting, French prosecutor Jean-François Bohnert said in a statement. It comes just a week after Credit Suisse agreed to pay $495 million in a US settlement over a yearslong dispute tied to mortgage-backed securities, an investment vehicle that played a central role in the 2008 financial crisis. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

Nearly 75% of Europeans are cutting back, including on food

Nearly three-quarters of European consumers are cutting back spending on everyday items, including food, to make ends meet amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis. A new survey shows that 71 percent of consumers across six key markets in Europe have already made significant changes to how they shop as they battle to cope with inflation that is reaching levels not seen in four decades. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

COFFEE

Next up: instant espresso

Blue Bottle Coffee is known for its meticulously brewed, smooth espresso — and the crowds that line up to buy it. Now the famed Bay Area-based roasters are getting into the instant coffee business, a category that has gone from punchline to craft brew, as more specialty brewers get into the game. On Nov. 7, Blue Bottle will start selling jars of Blue Bottle Craft Instant Espresso, freeze-dried crystals that can be stirred by the teaspoonful into warm water or milk and served in multiple espresso drinks, from iced to steaming hot. The company, which is owned by Nestlé and has more than 100 locations around the US and in Asia, has been working on the product for more than three years, according to Ben Brewer, the senior director of global innovation and quality. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CLIMATE

This year’s United Nations climate summit is brought to you by Coke. Soft drink giant Coca-Cola’s sponsorship of the flagship UN climate conference, known as COP27, sparked an online backlash and highlighted broader concerns about corporate lobbying and influence. The COP27 negotiations aimed at limiting global temperature increases are set to kick off next month in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. The Egyptian organizers cited Coca-Cola’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and key focus on climate when they announced the sponsorship deal in September, which triggered immediate outrage on social media. Activists slammed the company for its outsized role contributing to plastic pollution and pointed to the deal as an example of corporate “greenwash” — exaggerating climate credentials to mask polluting behaviors. An online petition calling for Coke to be removed as a sponsor has garnered more than 228,000 signatures, while hundreds of civil society groups signed an open letter demanding polluting companies be banned from bankrolling or being involved in climate talks. Coca-Cola said its participation underscores its ambitious plans to cut its emissions and clean up plastic ocean trash. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDICAL DEVICES

Medtronic to spin off businesses

Medical device maker Medtronic will spin off its patient-monitoring and respiratory-intervention businesses, another move by a major health-care manufacturer to narrow focus on its most lucrative activities. The separation of the units as a new company is expected to be completed within the next year to 18 months, Dublin-based Medtronic said Monday in a statement. They brought in $2.2 billion in revenue in fiscal 2022, about 7 percent of the company’s overall, Medtronic said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HEALTH TECHNOLOGY

Philips to lay off 4,000 in wake of sleep machine recall

Dutch health care technology giant Philips is scrapping 4,000 staff worldwide amid the fallout from a recall of sleep apnea machines and economic headwinds, the company announced Monday as it unveiled a 1.3 billion euro ($1.28 billion) third-quarter net loss. The job cuts amount to about 5 percent of the company’s global workforce and are expected to save it 300 million euros annually, Philips said. Last year, the company announced a recall of sleep apnea machines saying that foam used in the devices could be a health risk. Philips has sold millions of the machines worldwide and said it is taking a 1.3-billion euro hit in the third quarter for “the impairment of goodwill” of the subsidiary that makes them. — ASSOCIATED PRESS