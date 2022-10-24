Boston restaurants are combating food waste with ‘surprise bags’

Now, local restaurants are exploring a creative way to reduce that food waste. One of them is OAK Long Bar + Kitchen, a popular upscale eatery in the heart of the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel.

But in all likelihood, it ends up at your local landfill.

What happens to all the unsold food at your favorite restaurant? Maybe some of it gets donated, composted, or recycled into a new dish.

The restaurant has partnered with the app Too Good To Go, which sells unsold food at a fraction of the original price to its users. For chef Zaid Khan and his team at OAK Long Bar + Kitchen, the new initiative is a chance to reduce the restaurant’s carbon footprint while getting more customers in the door.

“It’s very user friendly,” Khan said. “The attraction is that this brings people who are interested in contributing to sustainability and lowering food waste to us.”

Food waste isn’t a new hurdle, of course. At the end of each meal service, it’s commonplace for pounds of food to go unserved. The result? A staggering 30 to 40 percent of the nation’s food supply goes to waste, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And while some restaurants have recycling or composting initiatives, many opt to throw away excess food.

Chef Zaid Khan prepares 'surprise bags' for the app Too Good to Go after breakfast service ended for hotel guests. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

But partnering with Too Good To Go offers an alternative.

For OAK Long Bar + Kitchen, app users can order a few hours ahead and secure a bag of leftover food. At the end of breakfast and dinner services, Khan and his staff clean up and wipe down the kitchen. Then, they package leftover food into “surprise bags” containing a variety of options. Customers then pick up their surprise bag from the restaurant at a selected time – just like any other take-out order.

Three large bags are sold after each breakfast and dinner service, to the customers who are quickest to the punch when ordering. For breakfast, that could mean croissants, pastries, yogurt parfaits, or fresh fruit. The dinner deal includes some combination of clam chowder, grits, roasted chicken, and baked bread.

Each bag is priced at $6.99 – a third of its estimated value. Unsurprisingly, college students on a budget are eager to swoop in and grab a bag.

On a recent visit, Omar Barghouthi, an undergraduate at Northeastern University, was one of three people to snag a surprise bag. He’s used Too Good To Go for about two months and said the flexibility, quality, and convenience make it a go-to option for lunch.

“It is really good, I really like the concept, it’s great food most of the time,” Barghouthi said. “It’s environmentally friendly, and it’s supporting the earth and all of that... Also, it’s cheap.”

Ivy Lin, a Northeastern graduate, picked up her food from the Oak Long Bar + Restaurant. Lin uses the app to sample different restaurants in the area on the cheap. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

For foodies, the app provides a chance to try out different participating restaurants for a fraction of the cost and time that it takes to sit down and be waited on.

“The main reason I use it is to try out new places,” said Ivy Lin, a recent Northeastern grad. “I can get something less expensive.”

Too Good To Go, based in Denmark, was founded in 2016 before expanding to the US in 2020. According to Tyler Simmons, the US head of key accounts at Too Good To Go, people jump on the app for a variety of reasons.

Advertisement

“We just want people interacting, and it’s a great way to get the businesses exposed to consumers in a new way,” he said.

As of Monday morning, the initiative at OAK Long Bar + Kitchen has saved over 160 meals from being wasted, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 877.44 pounds. That’s the result of offering just six bags a day, a number that Khan says could be scaled up quickly if the initiative is successful.

Over 270 Boston establishments currently offer surprise bags through the app – including local staples like Eataly Boston, CAVA, Maggiano’s Little Italy, and Finagle a Bagel. According to Simmons, over 100,000 meals have already been saved from food waste in Boston.

“This is about lowering our footprint in terms of food waste,” Khan said. “Everyone wants to help out in their own little way, right? This is a very easy, fool-proof way to do it.”

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.