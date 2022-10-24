‘Millionaires tax’ debate heats up as supporters blast opponents ‘fear-mongering’ TV ads

Letters are being sent to WCVB, WFXT, WBTS, WHDH, WBZ, and Comcast cable to demand they remove the ad from their airwaves, according to Andrew Farnitano, a spokesperson for Fair Share for Massachusetts.

During a virtual press conference Monday, members of Fair Share for Massachusetts lambasted an ad from the Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment, which claims that “Question 1 would nearly double the income tax rate on tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents and retirees when they sell their homes.”

Supporters of Question 1 — the ballot measure in this November’s election better known as the “millionaires tax,” — are calling for local television stations to stop airing a new ad from opponents focused on home sales.

“The television stations have a duty to protect their viewers, including homeowners and seniors, from the outright fear-mongering and lies being aired by the ‘no’ side,” said Fair Share campaign manager Jeron Mariani.

The spat captures a crucial question in the debate over the ‘millionaire’s tax:’ How many people will actually pay it?

Millions of dollars have flown into the campaigns both for and against the measure, which would amend Massachusetts’ current 5 percent flat income tax to add a 4 percent surcharge on those earning above $1 million. While supporters of the tax have out-raised opponents — thanks to heavy donations from teachers unions — last week, for the first time, the Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment out-raised Fair Share Massachusetts, raking in 3.7 million in a two-week period.

The opposition ad in question says that “Question 1 would nearly double the income tax rate on tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents and retirees when they sell their home,” citing a January study from Tuft’s University’s Center for State Policy Analysis.

“That’s just not fair,” said Jackie Corriveau, a homeowner and a member of the Massachusetts Republican State Committee, in the video.

While the tax rate would nearly double if Question 1 passes, it would only do so on annual income over $1 million. Anything less than that would stay at the current 5 percent. In 2019, 21,000 state taxpayers claimed incomes of $1 million or more, about 0.6 percent of all taxpayers in Massachusetts, according to the Tufts study. It does not specify how many of these people notched that dollar figure through a home sale.

According to the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, a think tank that supports Question 1, less than 2 percent of Massachusetts homes sold in 2021 recorded a gain of over $1 million. Home sellers are also eligible for a deduction of capital gains on their primary residence — $250,000 for a single person and $500,000 for a married couple — and various other deductions that can chisel down their taxable income from selling a house.

“In other words, 99 percent of us who go to sell a home in the future — a future after Question 1 has been passed — are highly unlikely to pay a penny more,” said La-Brina Almeida, a policy analyst and development coordinator at Mass Budget, during the press conference.

Meanwhile, the opposition side doubled down, calling Question 1 an “ill-conceived amendment [that] will capture far more than our state’s highest earners,” according to an emailed statement from Dan Cence, a spokeperson for the Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment.

“For the vast majority of Massachusetts residents, their home is their greatest financial asset,” said Cence. “These retirees are relying on the sale of their home, business, and other assets as their nest egg, and will need to rethink their long-term financial planning if Question 1 were to pass.”

In the TV ads supporting Question 1, home sales have also been a focus. “Even when we sell our house, we won’t have to pay more,” says an unnamed homeowner in one ad from Fair Share for Massachusetts, but the ad doesn’t specify how much a potential sale would net.

