Violent weekend in Boston claims three lives

The victim was transported to an undisclosed Boston hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The person’s name and age were not available Monday morning, police said.

The latest victim was shot around 10:30 p.m. near 482 Geneva Ave. in Dorchester, Boston police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com on Monday.

A man who was shot on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester late Sunday night has died, making him the third person to fall victim to gun violence in Boston this weekend.

The Geneva Avenue fatal shooting is the city’s 33rd homicide this year and followed two other homicides this weekend.

Daniel Sanders, 36, died after being shot around 1 a.m. Saturday near 39 Baird St. in Dorchester, the start of the string of deaths police said.

And early Sunday, around 4:47 a.m., 33-year-old Jasmine Burrell was shot in Mattapan. Burrell was the mother of an 11-year-old boy and she was mourned by friends and family near the scene Sunday night.

Officers had responded to a call reporting a person shot , police said in a statement, and found the wounded woman near 40 Fairlawn Ave., which is the address of SoMa Apartments and is two blocks from Chittick Elementary School. She was declared dead at the scene.

Burrell’s death was the 32nd homicide in Boston so far this year, according to Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s chief spokesman.

“All homicides are tragic and each is tragic in its own unique way,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement this weekend. “Investigators are hard at work gathering information on the murder of this young woman and we’ll release more information when we can, but it’s clear that this is a terribly sad situation.”

Burrell’s mother declined to speak to a reporter Sunday evening.

Burrell’s friends and family gathered to honor her with a vigil Sunday night near the apartment building, where they lit candles and released dozens of balloons into the air, according to the Rev. Kevin Peterson of the Metropolitan Baptist Church.

Peterson said people who visited the shooting scene Sunday appeared “shocked and dazed by the death of their friend,” and he noted the death of another young woman, 24-year-old Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, last weekend in Dorchester.

“The entire community is in a state of trauma when you connect the death of a young Black mother in Dorchester just a week ago with the death of yet another Black woman,” he said in a telephone interview Sunday. “We are collectively feeling pain and trauma and a sense of paralysis. Still, we call on the Black community to be vigilant and to notify police about any information they have that may lead to the arrest of the murderer.”

No arrests have been made in the three homicides this weekend. Police urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4470.

Earlier this month, Peterson and other community leaders called on Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Police Department to craft a plan to combat violence following an attack on a 91-year-old Jean McGuire in Franklin Park and the death of a 14-year-old boy in a Roxbury shooting that injured another teenager.

Peterson renewed that call Sunday, saying he is “amazed by what appears to be an absolute lack of communication” between city officials and leaders in the Black community.

“I’m shocked and dismayed that the amount of violence that has occurred over the last few weeks has not resulted in a public articulation of a community safety plan for Black residents in Boston,” he said Sunday night.

Material from prior Globe coverage was used in this report.





