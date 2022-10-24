Tell us: Why do you love the Kowloon?

Last week, the Globe posted a Sunday magazine story by staff writer Deanna Pan, “The legacy of Kowloon: A restaurant, a family, and the remarkable perseverance of Chinese cuisine in America.” And, as often happens whenever any story about the Route 1 landmark hits our site, it promptly rose to the top of the most-read list and stayed there for the better part of the day. People sure love the Kowloon.

Pan’s story about the Wong family’s ”ingenuity and drive when all the odds were stacked against them” also wove in her deeply personal connection to the restaurant, which she first visited with friends in September 2021. “It was a blast — the perfect antidote to the tedium and despair of the pandemic. Everything was just as I’d expected, from the heaping portions to the kaleidoscopic cocktails — dangerously sweet and easy to drink,” Pan wrote. “What surprised me, however, was the unmistakable twinge of nostalgia that hit me while I sipped my daiquiri.” The place reminds her of growing up, of Friday night dinners out with her family in Ohio, where her father, a Chinese immigrant from India, sought out far-flung Chinese restaurants that were, as Pan puts it, “a cut above, with white tablecloths and uniformed waitstaff, and like nothing we had close to home. These dinners were treated as special occasions, deserving of a dose of pomp.”