49-year-old Malden man identified as victim in fatal crash on I-93

The man who died after he was hit by a car Saturday night on Interstate 93 in Boston has been identified as 49-year-old Mark McAuliffe of Malden, police said.

McAuliffe was hit by a 2019 Toyota Highlander around 9:40 p.m., while trying to cross I-93 west to east near Exit 15 and the South Bay shopping center, according to a police investigation.

After McAuliffe crossed the southbound lanes and the median, he was struck in the left lane of the northbound side of the highway, throwing him back over the median onto the southbound side, police said.

He had no identification on him at the time of the crash, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, a 53-year-old man who has not been publicly identified, called 911 and cooperated with investigators, police said.

There is no indication that he was driving in a reckless manner or under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said. No charges have been filed and an investigation is ongoing.

