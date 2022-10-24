Andover woman turns herself in to police following hit-and-run of a child in North Reading

A 39-year-old Andover woman turned herself over to North Reading police following a hit-and-run last week in which a child was struck while being pulled in a wagon, police said Monday.

The 4-year-old child was treated and released from an area hospital following the incident Wednesday morning, North Reading police said in a statement.

The Andover woman, whose name was not released, will be summoned to Woburn District Court on charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, police said.