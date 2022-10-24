Andover woman turns herself in to police following hit-and-run of a child in North Reading

A 39-year-old Andover woman turned herself over to North Reading police following a hit-and-run last week in which a child was struck while being pulled in a wagon, police said Monday.
The 4-year-old child was treated and released from an area hospital following the incident Wednesday morning, North Reading police said in a statement.
The Andover woman, whose name was not released, will be summoned to Woburn District Court on charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, police said.
Police received multiple 911 calls at about 7:40 a.m. reporting a hit-and-run on Lakeside Boulevard, where “a young child being pulled in a wagon by their parent was struck by a motor vehicle,” the statement said.
The child was evaluated at the scene by EMS before going to the hospital, police said.
Police said they made contact with the driver after identifying her through an investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
