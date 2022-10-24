Boston man charged with armed robbery at Downtown Crossing DSW store

A judge ordered Johnson be held in lieu of $1,000 bail and told him that if released, he must stay away from the store, the statement said. He is set to return to court on Nov. 15.

Jason Johnson, 41, was arraigned on one count of armed robbery at the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement Monday.

A Boston man was arraigned Friday following an armed robbery at a Downtown Crossing DSW in September, prosecutors said.

Johnson’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.

Police went to the DSW shoe store on Washington Street on the evening of Sept. 29 after it was reported that a person was “stealing a pair of shoes from the store with a knife in his hand,” prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Johnson allegedly went into the store at about 7:30 p.m. and started to rummage through boxes, according to the statement. The store buzzer went off when he walked inside, “indicating that he had stolen items from another store,” prosecutors said.

“Staff noticed Johnson place a pair of black Adidas sneakers on his feet, leaving the box on the ground,” the statement said. “When approached by the store manager, he stated ‘I don’t have to pay for these.’”

Prosecutors said Johnson then took a knife out of his backpack and threw items around.

Detectives, while looking at surveillance footage, allegedly saw Johnson walk toward the escalator “with his right arm extended to his side and a metallic instrument in his hand,” prosecutors said. Johnson allegedly left the store without paying for $269.98 of merchandise, the statement said.

Employees identified Johnson through a photo array on Oct. 6, prosecutors said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.