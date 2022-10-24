Canadian man arrested for bomb threats to various Boston locations including Children’s Hospital and Boston Public Library

A 42-year-old man from Canada is facing charges in connection with a series of bomb threats that were made last month at various Boston sites, Boston police said Monday.

Joshua Kimble of Peterborough, Ontario, has been charged in Canada with 12 counts of public mischief, 12 counts of false information, and one count of failing to comply with a probation order, police said in a statement.

Kimble is in custody awaiting trial after being arrested in Canada on Sept. 26, police said.