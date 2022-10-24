Canadian man arrested for bomb threats to various Boston locations including Children’s Hospital and Boston Public Library

A 42-year-old man from Canada is facing charges in connection with a series of bomb threats that were made last month at various Boston sites, Boston police said Monday.
Joshua Kimble of Peterborough, Ontario, has been charged in Canada with 12 counts of public mischief, 12 counts of false information, and one count of failing to comply with a probation order, police said in a statement.
Kimble is in custody awaiting trial after being arrested in Canada on Sept. 26, police said.
A series of bomb threats were transmitted online to Boston Children’s Hospital on Sept. 9. Over the next four days, police said, more bomb threats were transmitted and received at the Prudential Center, the Orpheum Theater, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Boston Public Library.
The threats appeared to have originated in Canada, investigators determined, and Boston police contacted Canadian authorities on Sept. 13, sharing their findings with members of the Peterborough Police Service. “As a result of this coordinated effort, the suspect was ultimately identified,” police said.
The investigation also included the FBI’s Boston division and the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, police said.
