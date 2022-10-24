Conor Kennedy, RFK’s grandson, says he secretly enlisted in Ukraine war, was ‘willing to die there’

Kennedy, the 28-year-old son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said in the Oct. 14 message that he enlisted with Ukraine’s International Legion one day after hearing about the organization and was eventually sent to the northeastern front.

Conor Kennedy, the grandson of late senator and US attorney general Robert F. Kennedy and great-nephew of US president John F. Kennedy, secretly volunteered to fight in Ukraine against the Russian invasion and said he was “willing to die there,” according to a post on his verified Instagram account.

“I told one person here where I was, and I told one person there my real name,” Kennedy wrote in the post. “I didn’t want my family or friends to worry, and I didn’t want to be treated differently there.

Advertisement

“Going in, I had no prior military experience and wasn’t a great shot, but I could carry heavy things and learned fast. I was also willing to die there. So they soon agreed to send me to the northeastern front.”

The International Legion of Defence of Ukraine did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of Kennedy’s service on Monday night. Kennedy could not be reached for an interview.

The Instagram post did not make clear the timeframe for Kennedy’s travel to Ukraine and his return, though he wrote that his “friends there know why I had to come home.” The Oct. 14 post was his first since April, and he hadn’t posted in more than a year prior to that.

“My time in Ukraine wasn’t long but I saw a lot and I felt a lot,” Kennedy’s post said. “I liked being a soldier, more than I had expected. It is scary. But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial. My friends there know why I had to come home. I’ll always owe them for their example. I know I’m lucky I made it back, but I would also take all the risks we took over again.”

Advertisement

Kennedy said the people he met there were “the bravest I have ever known.”

“My fellow legionnaires — who came from different countries, backgrounds, ideologies — are true freedom fighters,” he said. “As are the citizens I knew, many of whom have lost everything in their long struggle against oligarchy, and toward a democratic system. They know this isn’t a war between equals, it’s a revolution.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February, and the fighting continues as the war enters its ninth month. Kennedy called on others to support Ukraine in any way they can.

“This war will shape the fate of democracy in this century,” he wrote. “There’s more to say about its politics and the role of western governments there. For now, I’ll only urge you to help in your personal capacity. Join the legion, help on the border, or send medical supplies. Every day, someone there sacrifices everything for a lasting peace. They can’t be asked to act alone.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.