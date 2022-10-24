FBI divers to search for ‘specific evidence’ in Billerica section of the Concord River

FBI divers will be on the Concord River in Billerica Monday searching for evidence in an ongoing investigation, the federal law enforcement agency said.

Divers from the FBI’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team will be looking for “specific evidence” related to an unnamed investigation.

“In the interest of allaying any public concerns, USERT is not looking for human remains and there is no associated threat to public safety,” the Boston office of the FBI said in a statement.