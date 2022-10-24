FBI divers to search for ‘specific evidence’ in Billerica section of the Concord River

FBI divers will be on the Concord River in Billerica Monday searching for evidence in an ongoing investigation, the federal law enforcement agency said.
Divers from the FBI’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team will be looking for “specific evidence” related to an unnamed investigation.
“In the interest of allaying any public concerns, USERT is not looking for human remains and there is no associated threat to public safety,” the Boston office of the FBI said in a statement.
The search is expected to get underway around 9 a.m. Monday and traffic slowdowns might result, due to the closure of one lane of the River Street Bridge,
“For the safety of the search team and the public, this requires the temporary closure of one lane on the River Street Bridge during active search hours,’' the statement reads. “We recognize the traffic disruptions this may cause and are working as expeditiously as possible to complete the operation.”
The agency would not identify the target of the investigation.
“As FBI Boston’s investigation is ongoing, no further details will be released at this time,’' the statement reads. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we conduct this important law enforcement activity.”
This is a developing story.
