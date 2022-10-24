Harmony Montgomery’s father charged with murder

Law enforcement officials said in August that they believe Harmony, whose case had drawn intense public scrutiny since her biological mother Crystal Sorey reported her missing in November 2021, had been killed nearly two years earlier.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said during a Monday afternoon briefing that Adam Montgomery, already jailed on lesser charges in connection with the case, was charged with second-degree murder and other counts in connection with her death.

Adam Montgomery, the father of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery who was killed in 2019, has been charged with her murder, prosecutors said.

In February 2019, a Massachusetts juvenile court judge placed Harmony in her father’s care although he had pleaded guilty five years earlier to shooting a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill.

Advertisement

Child welfare agencies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, where Harmony was born in 2014 and lived in foster care for a time, came under scrutiny after authorities announced she was missing.

In May, the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate released an unsparing report that documented failures by the state’s child welfare agency and the juvenile court to safeguard Harmony’s well-being.

Harmony came under the care of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families when she was 2 months old because child welfare workers were concerned about Sorey’s struggle with substance use disorder.

Between August 2014 and January 2018, DCF removed Harmony from Sorey’s care three times and placed her in the custody of foster parents, the report said.

In June, authorities searched a Manchester home where Adam and Kayla Montgomery had previously lived but did not disclose details of what was seized. Law enforcement agents were seen bringing a refrigerator out of the residence, along with several other large items wrapped in brown paper. Investigators had previously searched a different Manchester address where Harmony had lived.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.