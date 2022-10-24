fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man, 77, killed in Medford crash, teen driver charged

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated October 24, 2022, 54 minutes ago

A 77-year-old pedestrian was fatally hit by a car in Medford Sunday, and the 18-year-old behind the wheel was charged with driving without a license, State Police said.

Around 6:50 p.m., Walter Wishoski of Malden, was crossing Middlesex Avenue when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta, officials said. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver, Everton Candido of Somerville, was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said. He stayed at the scene of the accident while troopers investigated, police said.


Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

