Mass. man, 57, dies while hiking in Lincoln, N.H.

“A rescue team comprised of Conservation Officers and Volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trailhead, located off the Kancamagus Highway,“ officials said. “A rescue helicopter from the NH Army National Guard was requested.”

Around 11:45 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers got an emergency beacon indicating a hiker had suffered a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail, where there’s no cellphone service, officials said.

A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died Saturday while hiking a trail in Lincoln, N.H. in the White Mountain National Forest, authorities said.

Rescuers reached the man around 1:25 p.m., but he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

“Unfortunately lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing Good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful,” officials said. The team “carried the deceased hiker the [two] miles to the trailhead, where they were met by a State of NH Medical Examiner at 3:45 p.m.”

The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

