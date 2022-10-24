Monday brings showers and maybe a thunderstorm, but Boston should avoid the heaviest rain

A warm front will continue to lift north during the day bringing us showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm. Not everybody is going to see heavy showers and downpours, but areas that do could see up to an inch of rain or more. My gut is that the heaviest rain will not impact greater Boston.

Mondays can be tough and when the weather brings us clouds and rain it can make them even tougher.

The radar loop below is based on one of the short range models I use and runs through Monday evening. It shows the rainfall moving up from the south, peaking this afternoon to the west of Boston. That doesn’t mean we can’t see showers east, just that the heaviest rain is likely west of Route 128 or even route 495.

An area of rain pushes through New England Monday according to the HRRR model. TropicalTidbits

As the warm front clears the area we will remain in a southerly flow of moist air through Wednesday. The result will be very mild nights. Temperatures will stay within a couple of degrees of 60, which is more typical for the day rather than the overnight.

All areas should receive at least a quarter to half of an inch of rain through Wednesday. NOAA

Although your smartphone might be showing a rain icon through Wednesday, I don’t expect as much shower activity after today. There may be a few glimpses of sunshine Tuesday but clouds are definitely going to dominate. On Wednesday a small system that moves in from the subtropical region will bring a renewed chance for showers. Currently it doesn’t look that organized but it will enhance the chance for wet weather.

Another impact of all the cloudiness the next few days will be very dark mornings. The sun rises now well after 7 a.m. and when you have cloud cover, civil twilight, which is the 30 minutes before sunrise, tends to be darker.

Thursday’s an interesting day. The weather systems that will have brought us the clouds and showers will be moving away. Colder Canadian high pressure will still be two our north and west. If we can get clearing to move in, it looks like it could turn out to be a day where we hit 70 degrees, along with developing sunshine — certainly a nice treat for the final week of October.

Thursday will likely be a warm day along the coast with cooler air to the west. Tropical Tidbits

It will feel crisp and chilly Friday through the weekend. There’s also a likelihood of frost Saturday morning. We have not had a widespread frost as of yet east of Route 495. This could be the first one but I don’t think it’ll be cold enough for a killing freeze. Nevertheless, if you have tender vegetation you’ll definitely want to cover it or bring it inside. It should turn somewhat milder for Halloween which, for now, looks dry.