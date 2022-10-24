North Atlantic right whale population has dwindled to 340, according to new report

The estimated population dropped from 348 in 2020 to 340 last year, according to a report to be released at this week’s annual meeting of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium.

North Atlantic right whales are among the world’s most endangered large whales and scientists are expressing concern about the species’ continued decline.

Heather Pettis, a research scientist in the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life and executive administrator of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, said while the population decline has slowed, “the unfortunate reality is that the species continues to trend downward.”

Philip Hamilton, senior scientist at the New England Aquarium and the identification database curator for the consortium, said the new population estimate has dropped to what it was around 2001.

“In the ensuing decade, the population increased by 150 whales; that tells us this species can recover if we stop injuring and killing them,” Hamilton said in a statement.

The latest estimate shows that more whales died than were born last year, and scientists are concerned that only 15 calves have been born this year. Eighteen were born last year and an average of 24 calves were born annually in the early 2000s.

Scott Kraus, chair of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, said that while no right whale mortalities have been documented this year, right whales continue to sustain injuries from being tangled in fishing gear and hit by vessels.

Researchers have documented that one right whale was struck by a vessel this year and five have been seen entangled with fishing gear. At least five others are known to have interacted with fishing gear and sustained injuries significant enough to cause wounds and scars, according to the consortium.

“There has been a lot of focus on the fact that no right whale mortalities have been detected in 2022, which is certainly a good thing,” Kraus said in a statement. “While we can be cautiously optimistic about this, we know that only one-third of right whale deaths are observed, so it is likely that some whales have died this year that were not observed. Additionally, we continue to see unsustainable levels of human-caused injuries to right whales. A lot of work by many stakeholders has gone into protecting these whales, but the hard truth is it hasn’t been enough.”





