fb-pixel Skip to main content

One person injured in Worcester gun incident, prompting lockdowns at nearby schools, police say

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated October 24, 2022, 11 minutes ago

One person was injured Monday morning in an incident involving a gun in Worcester, prompting nearby schools to go on lockdown for some time, police said.

At around 8:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a gunshot at 480 Burncoat St., where one person was injured and taken to a local hospital, according to a statement from the Worcester Police Department.

Schools on Burncoat Street were placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” but it has since been lifted, police said. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Detectives are investigating the incident, police said.

Advertisement

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video