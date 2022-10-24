One person injured in Worcester gun incident, prompting lockdowns at nearby schools, police say

One person was injured Monday morning in an incident involving a gun in Worcester, prompting nearby schools to go on lockdown for some time, police said.

At around 8:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a gunshot at 480 Burncoat St., where one person was injured and taken to a local hospital, according to a statement from the Worcester Police Department.

Schools on Burncoat Street were placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” but it has since been lifted, police said. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.