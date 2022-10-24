Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect following assault, home invasion in Jamaica Plain

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect following an aggravated sexual assault and home invasion in Jamaica Plain on Monday, officials said.
The suspect was described as a man in his 40s, over 6 feet tall, who was wearing dark-colored clothes and glasses, Boston police said in a statement Monday evening.
The incident occurred at a home on the Arborway at about noon, police said.
It remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 617-343-4400. Those who want to help anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.