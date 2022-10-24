fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect following assault, home invasion in Jamaica Plain

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated October 24, 2022, 30 minutes ago
Boston police said they are looking for a suspect following an aggravated assault and home invasion in Jamaica Plain about noon on Monday.Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect following an aggravated sexual assault and home invasion in Jamaica Plain on Monday, officials said.

The suspect was described as a man in his 40s, over 6 feet tall, who was wearing dark-colored clothes and glasses, Boston police said in a statement Monday evening.

The incident occurred at a home on the Arborway at about noon, police said.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 617-343-4400. Those who want to help anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Advertisement

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video