Salisbury woman sentenced to 17 years in federal prison in infant sexual exploitation case

A Salisbury woman who pleaded guilty in June to sexually exploiting an infant in her care was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison Monday, according to the office of the US attorney for Massachusetts.
Desiree Daigle, 26, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release during her appearance in US District Court in Boston, officials said in a statement.
Daigle’s attorney could not be reached for comment Monday evening.
FBI agents arrested Daigle in November 2018 after she was identified exchanging various child pornography files with an Amesbury man, Thomas Cross, in an online chat room, prosecutors said. Some of the images depicted an infant in Daigle’s care, and appeared to have been taken in her home, the statement said.
Advertisement
Daigle allegedly discussed plans to “sexually abuse the child together” with Cross, the statement said.
“There are no words to adequately capture how truly reprehensible this conduct is,” US Attorney Rachael Rollins said in the statement. “Ms. Daigle violated the trust placed in her by a friend and sexually abused a defenseless infant in her care. That she documented the abuse for the perverse gratification of herself and others is truly disgusting.”
Cross has pleaded not guilty to federal child pornography possession charges.
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.