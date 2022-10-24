Rhode Island sees sharp downturns in student performance

We still don’t have the results of the RICAS exam, but we now know where Rhode Island students stand on the nation’s report card.
Math and reading scores for students in Grades 4 and 8 fell to their lowest point since at least 2007, according to the latest results the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released Monday.
Even though the scores place Rhode Island in line with the national averages (but below several states in New England), students saw sharp downturns in performance since before the pandemic. Rhode Island 4th graders posted their lowest scores in reading and math since 2005, while 8th graders saw their lowest math scores since 2000, and lowest reading scores since 2007.
You can check out all of Rhode Island’s scores here. Below is a look at how all the New England states compare, along with the national averages. The highest possible score is 500.
8th grade math
National average: 273
Massachusetts: 284
New Hampshire: 279
Connecticut: 276
Vermont: 276
Maine: 273
Rhode Island: 270
8th grade reading
National average: 259
Massachusetts: 269
Connecticut: 264
Vermont: 264
New Hampshire: 263
Rhode Island: 259
Maine: 257
4th grade math
National average: 235
Massachusetts: 242
New Hampshire: 239
Connecticut: 236
Vermont: 234
Rhode Island: 234
Maine: 233
4th grade reading
National average: 216
Massachusetts: 227
New Hampshire: 223
Connecticut: 219
Vermont: 217
Rhode Island: 217
Maine: 213
The NAEP is widely considered the gold standard nationally when it comes to exams, and it has traditionally been administered every other year. But 2022 was the first time students took the exam since before the pandemic.
Although Rhode Island’s numbers are down compared to previous years, the state traditionally scores at or around the national average on these exams, and usually behind much of the region.
NAEP also measures how student scores meet what is considered proficiency, or ability, in a subject. Here are NAEP’s proficiency rates for Rhode Island in 2022, and how they compare to 2019.
8th grade math
A score of 299 is considered proficient
2022 at or above proficient: 24 percent
2019 at or above proficient: 29 percent
8th grade reading
A score of 281 is considered proficient
2022 at or above proficient: 31 percent
2019 at or above proficient: 35 percent
4th grade math
A score of 282 is considered proficient
2022 at or above proficient: 34 percent
2019 at or above proficient: 40 percent
4th grade reading
A score of 238 is considered proficient
2022 at or above proficient: 34 percent
2019 at or above proficient: 35 percent
