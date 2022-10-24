Rhode Island sees sharp downturns in student performance

Even though the scores place Rhode Island in line with the national averages (but below several states in New England), students saw sharp downturns in performance since before the pandemic. Rhode Island 4th graders posted their lowest scores in reading and math since 2005, while 8th graders saw their lowest math scores since 2000, and lowest reading scores since 2007.

Math and reading scores for students in Grades 4 and 8 fell to their lowest point since at least 2007, according to the latest results the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released Monday.

We still don’t have the results of the RICAS exam, but we now know where Rhode Island students stand on the nation’s report card.

You can check out all of Rhode Island’s scores here. Below is a look at how all the New England states compare, along with the national averages. The highest possible score is 500.

8th grade math

National average: 273

Massachusetts: 284

New Hampshire: 279

Connecticut: 276

Vermont: 276

Maine: 273

Rhode Island: 270

8th grade reading

National average: 259

Massachusetts: 269

Connecticut: 264

Vermont: 264

New Hampshire: 263

Rhode Island: 259

Maine: 257

4th grade math

National average: 235

Massachusetts: 242

New Hampshire: 239

Connecticut: 236

Vermont: 234

Rhode Island: 234

Maine: 233

4th grade reading

National average: 216

Massachusetts: 227

New Hampshire: 223

Connecticut: 219

Vermont: 217

Rhode Island: 217

Maine: 213

The NAEP is widely considered the gold standard nationally when it comes to exams, and it has traditionally been administered every other year. But 2022 was the first time students took the exam since before the pandemic.

Although Rhode Island’s numbers are down compared to previous years, the state traditionally scores at or around the national average on these exams, and usually behind much of the region.

NAEP also measures how student scores meet what is considered proficiency, or ability, in a subject. Here are NAEP’s proficiency rates for Rhode Island in 2022, and how they compare to 2019.

8th grade math

A score of 299 is considered proficient

2022 at or above proficient: 24 percent

2019 at or above proficient: 29 percent

8th grade reading

A score of 281 is considered proficient

2022 at or above proficient: 31 percent

2019 at or above proficient: 35 percent

4th grade math

A score of 282 is considered proficient

2022 at or above proficient: 34 percent

2019 at or above proficient: 40 percent

4th grade reading

A score of 238 is considered proficient

2022 at or above proficient: 34 percent

2019 at or above proficient: 35 percent

