Two hikers rescued from White Mountains, one by helicopter

Two injured hikers were rescued Saturday in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, one hoisted by helicopter and another carried out on foot, officials said.
At around 1:40 p.m., Shawn Edwards, 54, of Hebron, Maine, was hiking down from the peak of Mt. Avalon with a religious group when he fell on a steep section of the trail, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game department.
A passerby called 911, prompting a search and rescue team and the Army National Guard to respond, officials said. Edwards was put into a rescue basket, lifted into a Guard helicopter, and flown to the Appalachian Mountain Club visitor center at Crawford Notch.
Crews then took Edwards by ambulance to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment.
Later that day, at around 4:15 p.m., Steven Mathieu, 36, of Somerville, Mass., was hiking down the Champney Falls Trail on Mt. Chocorua with a group of six friends when he injured his ankle, officials said.
A passerby splinted Mathieu’s ankle, but he still could not walk, officials said. The group did not have cellphone service, so two of them hiked and then drove to find a signal so they could call for help.
Rescue crews put him in a rescue basket and carried him more than 2.5 miles to the trailhead, arriving at 11 p.m., officials said. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.
On Saturday, a 57-year-old Massachusetts man died after suffering a medical emergency around on the Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln, N.H.
