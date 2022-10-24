Two hikers rescued from White Mountains, one by helicopter

Two injured hikers were rescued Saturday in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, one hoisted by helicopter and another carried out on foot, officials said.

At around 1:40 p.m., Shawn Edwards, 54, of Hebron, Maine, was hiking down from the peak of Mt. Avalon with a religious group when he fell on a steep section of the trail, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game department.

A passerby called 911, prompting a search and rescue team and the Army National Guard to respond, officials said. Edwards was put into a rescue basket, lifted into a Guard helicopter, and flown to the Appalachian Mountain Club visitor center at Crawford Notch.