Two men held without bail on murder charges in 2021 Brockton killing

Two men charged with murder in a fatal Brockton shooting last year were ordered held without bail Monday, officials said.

Leonardo Monteiro, 22, and Ivanilson Brandao, 23, pleaded not guilty in Brockton District Court to first degree murder, according to a statement from the Plymouth district attorney’s office. Monteiro also pleaded not guilty to possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute, as well as carrying a dangerous weapon, prosecutors said.

They are due back in court Nov. 14. Attorneys for Monteiro and Brandao could not be reached for comment Monday evening.