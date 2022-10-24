Two men held without bail on murder charges in 2021 Brockton killing

Two men charged with murder in a fatal Brockton shooting last year were ordered held without bail Monday, officials said.
Leonardo Monteiro, 22, and Ivanilson Brandao, 23, pleaded not guilty in Brockton District Court to first degree murder, according to a statement from the Plymouth district attorney’s office. Monteiro also pleaded not guilty to possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute, as well as carrying a dangerous weapon, prosecutors said.
They are due back in court Nov. 14. Attorneys for Monteiro and Brandao could not be reached for comment Monday evening.
Both men were arrested Saturday, the statement said — Monteiro in Brockton and Brandao in Stoughton. The arrests come after a year-long investigation by local and State Police into the killing of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers on Sept. 9, 2021.
Advertisement
Brockton police responding to a report of multiple shots fired shortly after 4 p.m. that day found Ambers suffering from several gunshot wounds, the statement said. Ambers was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before being transferred to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead the following day.
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.