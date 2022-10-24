Warwick’s $350m school bond question is hotly contested

And now even Alan Dershowitz knows about the dispute. The Rotary Club of Warwick invited both Dershowitz and bond item opponent Robert Cushman to speak to the group at different times, and Cushman wrote to Dershowitz when the group (temporarily) disinvited him last week.

An advocacy group is mailing thousands of fliers to Warwick residents backing ballot question No. 4, while opponents are raising questions about why the group hasn’t filed a report with the state Board of Elections.

WARWICK, R.I. — Supporters of a Warwick school bond referendum are placing “Yes #4 Kids” signs around the city, while opponents are plucking up the signs if they’re planted on public property.

On Nov. 8, Rhode Islanders will be voting on dozens of ballot questions across the state, but perhaps none of those referenda is being as hotly contested as the school bond item in Warwick, a city with a history of contentious politics.

“The schools are really bad,” said Lara D’Antuono, co-chair of Building Warwick’s Future, a ballot question advocacy group. “If we don’t do something, we are going to keep putting good money into bad buildings. If we don’t take the opportunity now, it may not ever come again.”

The two existing high schools have problems with heating, lack modern technology, and need new playing fields for school sports, D’Antuono said. She emphasized the state would reimburse Warwick for 52.5 percent of the project cost. “I hope it will pass,” she said. “We would be doing an injustice to our children if we don’t.”

But Cushman, a former Warwick City Council and School Committee member, warned that the proposal, as structured now, would drive up taxes, forcing people out of the city and out of their homes.

“I’m for building these schools, but I’m for building them in a responsible way. They are not looking at the other people in the city, especially senior citizens on fixed income,” he said. “We shouldn’t make good fortune for one group at the expense of another group. That is what we are doing here.”

Cushman, administrator of a Facebook group called “The Taxpayers’ Spin,” called for “shared sacrifice,” saying Warwick needs to shrink the size of city government and curtail benefits offered to school and city employees and retirees. While the federal government has bailed out the city in recent years, it still has structural deficits and must cut costs before taking on such large amounts of debt, he said.

Cushman noted that Providence’s Classical High School and other “high-performing schools” are being renovated rather than replaced. He said Warwick residents should vote against the bond item “because it will send a message to city and school officials that we need to get our financial house in order.”

D’Antuono, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick, contended the proposal would increase property values and keep people from moving out of Warwick to find better schools for the children.

“People are moving to North Kingstown, East Greenwich, Smithfield because of the great school systems,” she said. “As a young family, you go where the best school system is, and if we build these schools in Warwick, people will come to Warwick because we have a state-of-the-art school system.”

Jo-Ann Schofield, co-chair Building Warwick’s Future and president and CEO of Mentor Rhode Island, said the state determined Pilgrim High School needs to be replaced, not just renovated. And she noted East Providence recently opened a new high school as part of a project with a $189.5 million price tag.

“Take a trip to East Providence and talk to the teachers and students there and ask if it made a difference being in the new building,” she said.

Rob Cote, a Warwick resident who often speaks at City Council meetings, said he has discovered mistakes in the bond calculations, and he emphasized that the project will end up costing Warwick taxpayers about $525 million, once interest is included — not just $350 million.

“I’m not against building schools, but it should be vetted properly and information should be brought to the general public that is going to pay for it,” he said. “I urge voters to reject this until such time that the project can be vetted thoroughly and the residents are aware of the ramifications.”

Cote, a structural inspector who works on school projects, said, “Make no mistake — these projects will not come in on time and under budget. No possible way.”

He said opponents found about 35 “Vote #4 Kids” signs on city property and traffic islands in violation of city and state law. So he said he collected them and “as a courtesy” brought them to the school department with a note.

Schofield said, “Instead of asking us to take them down, he delivered them to the administration building. Was there a mistake made? Yes. But he could have just asked us? Yes. I feel like we are being bullied.”

Cote said Warwick residents recently received a flier in the mail from Building Warwick’s Future urging them to vote “yes” on the school bond question, yet the group has not filed any financial reports with the state Board of Elections.

Richard E. Thornton, campaign finance director for the Board of Elections, said the group is not a political action committee, so it doesn’t have to meet the reporting requirements for PACs and candidates. But as a ballot question advocacy group, it is required to file a report on its contributions and expenses no later than seven days before the election — meaning Nov. 1, he said.

D’Antuono said the group ordered the fliers but has not received an invoice yet, and it plans to file the required report by Nov. 1.

Cushman, meanwhile, said he had been scheduled to speak about the ballot question to the Rotary Club of Warwick on Oct. 20, but he said he was disinvited at the last minute, and he suspects it’s because the group includes supporters of the bond item.

Cushman noticed that Dershowitz — the former Harvard Law School professor who defended socialite Claus von Bülow against charges of attempting to murdering his wife in Newport and was part of President Donald Trump’s defense team in his first impeachment trial — was invited to talk to the Rotary Club in December.

So Cushman wrote to Dershowitz explaining that he’d just been disinvited from speaking to the group. “I have listened to you defending the rights of citizens to be heard in this country even when you do not agree with their position,” he wrote. “I would hope you would consider the fact that what this group has done to me, how it is contrary to everything you stand for.”

Cushman asked for Dershowitz to help, saying, “Maybe with your influence, we can bring about some change in the City of Warwick, which has been trampling the rights of citizens to participate in their government for years.”

He said Dershowitz responded that he’d check into it. But now, he said, the Rotary Club has re-invited Cushman to the speak to the group — on Nov. 3.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.