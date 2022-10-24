What to know about R.I.’s $165m health lab project

The project was announced earlier this month , but Monday offered an opportunity for elected officials and other supporters to come out and say why it would be great, then to toss some ceremonial dirt for the cameras.

The development will serve as the home of the new state Department of Health laboratories and also provide tens of thousands of square feet of lab space for companies in the life sciences and biotech fields to operate in Rhode Island.

“This project,” Gov. Daniel McKee said, “is a big win for our economy and our public health goals.”

Advertisement

Here are a few things to know about the big Jewelry District project.

So what is this again?

Great place to start. It will be a seven-story building with 130,000 square feet of private lab space and another 80,000 square feet of space for a new state Department of Health laboratory. To simplify things a little, the seven-story building will have two halves: the state Department of Health side and the private lab side. Right now it’s just a grassy lot behind the CIC building if you’re looking at it from Dyer Street.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

And who’s paying for it?

The Department of Health will pay for its portion of the building with the help of an $81.7 million grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state will own its portion, like owning a condo in a larger development. Private funding will pay for the rest of the lab space, which will be owned by North Carolina-based Ancora L&G and rented out to tenants, said the company’s CEO, Josh Parker. Ancora is the developer of the project, selected after a state-run process to find one. The construction partner is Dimeo. The completion date is set for February 2025, Parker said.

Advertisement

Who’ll be there?

In addition to the state Department of Health-owned space, Ancora already has one big tenant lined up for some of the lab space: Brown University. Project supporters hope that having the university as an anchor tenant will help attract other companies in the life sciences and biotechnology industries to rent space there, too.

Parker said they’ll be able to offer a more competitive price in Providence than places where such lab space has been consolidated in the region — namely Cambridge’s Kendall Square.

Why do supporters say this is needed?

On the private lab space side, the state has long had ambitions of getting some of that Boston-area spillover in the life sciences and biotechnology industries, particularly in the area that I-195 once occupied, but hasn’t found major success. Part of the problem, some state leaders say, is the lack of available lab space.

On the Department of Health side, state officials say they needed to upgrade from the current lab on Orms Street. Dr. Utpala Bandy, interim director of the Department of Health, said that having this new 80,000-square-foot space will help their work testing in everything from water, air and food safety, overdose prevention, diseases like COVID-19, monkeypox and ebola, and environmental contaminants like lead and “forever chemicals.” The project has been years in the making.

“The construction of this new facility will be one of the most important developments in public health in Rhode Island for decades to come,” Bandy said.

Advertisement

Here’s part of the reason why: The core of the lab will involve the growing field of genomic sequencing. With genomic sequencing, scientists can do everything from tracking salmonella outbreaks by looking at the bacteria’s genome to tracking new variants of viruses like COVID-19. It has the potential to “revolutionize how we monitor and treat infectious diseases and investigate crimes,” Bandy said.

“We’re at the cutting edge of this field with this facility,” Bandy said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.