Senator Ted Cruz is heckled at ‘The View’ and booed at a Yankees game during New York visit

A few minutes into his appearance on the talk show, as Cruz was speaking about inflation, apparent climate protesters in the audience began shouting “Cover climate now,” according to The Associated Press . The senator briefly paused before he continued to speak over their chants.

The Texas Republican was interrupted multiple times by audience members during a live interview on ABC’s “The View” Monday, one day after the senator was booed and shown some impolite hand gestures while he attended a Yankees-Astros game.

It was an eventful — and somewhat hostile — visit to New York for Senator Ted Cruz.

As the protesters, who weren’t visible on television, continued to shout, cohost Whoopi Goldberg interjected to ask the protesters to leave.

“Ladies, ladies, excuse us,” Goldberg said when Cruz stopped speaking. “Let us do our job. We hear what you have to say but you’ve got to go.”

Minutes later, while Cruz was talking about the upcoming midterm elections, an audience member interrupted him once again, shouting something that drew the applause of other audience members. Cruz appeared to laugh in response.

It’s not clear what the heckler said because the network cut out the audio. The show then went to a commercial break.

When the show returned, cohost Ana Navarro apologized to Cruz for the protesters’ outbursts, and Goldberg remarked that despite the interruptions, Cruz had stuck around.

“Yes, he came, he stayed,” Goldberg said.

“I’ve been very vocal and very critical of you, but I am sorry that this has happened in our house,” Navarro said.

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, center right, with cohosts, from left, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin during an appearance on the daytime talk show "The View" in New York on Monday. Lou Rocco/Associated Press

The appearance on “The View” followed a hostile reception from the crowd when Cruz was at Yankee Stadium to watch the Astros sweep the Yankees for a ticket to the World Series. Photos of fans giving Cruz the middle finger and videos of the crowd shouting profanities and booing Cruz went viral.

In one video, people could be heard calling Cruz a “traitor” and telling him to “go back to Cancún,” a reference to a February 2021 winter storm in Texas when Cruz and his family flew to Mexico while millions of Texans were left in the dark amid power outages and frigid temperatures.

Cruz addressed the taunts on social media on Monday, reposting an article on the stadium’s less-than-friendly reception, and writing “scoreboard” and “#GoStros,” references to the Astros’ 4-0 sweep of the Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

