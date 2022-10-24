The Cuban Missile Crisis, 60 years ago and as immediate as tomorrow

But that compromise did not come out of nowhere. I lived through the Cuban Missile Crisis and was a volunteer for H. Stuart Hughes, a Harvard professor and peace candidate running for a US Senate seat against Democrat Edward M. Kennedy and Republican George C. Lodge.

Stephen Kinzer is right in arguing that only back-channel negotiations prevented the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis from escalating into all-out nuclear war (“ The most important lesson of the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Ideas, Oct. 16). Kinzer shows that the real deal struck secretly between these nuclear adversaries was a mutual stand-down: Soviet missiles out of Cuba, US missiles out of Turkey.

Advertisement

In the midst of the crisis, Hughes publicly advocated for exactly such a deal between the United States and the Soviets. His campaign prepared leaflets calling for it. As a young campaign worker, I was dispatched to Boston’s Haymarket district on a Saturday afternoon, where I handed out leaflets, shouting, “Soviet missiles out of Cuba! US missiles out of Turkey!”

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Almost immediately I found myself surrounded by a hostile crowd, including many angry pushcart vendors, who accused me of being a traitor, a Commie, and worse. I had to run for cover, but at least I had cried out loud what the real deal turned out to be.

By keeping the real elements of the deal secret for more than a decade for face-saving reasons, both nations found justification to accelerate the nuclear arms race toward unfathomable overkill and an ever greater level of mutually assured destruction.

David I. Rubin

Canton





Many still haunted by memories of 1962

I appreciated Ted Widmer’s powerful Oct. 14 op-ed, “With threats of nuclear weapons and warnings of ‘Armageddon,’ lessons from the Cuban Missile Crisis.” I have been concerned about this potential crisis since President Vladimir Putin of Russia made his irresponsible threatening statements.

Advertisement

I have a friend in Florida whose childhood backyard in the city of Cocoa backed up to railroad tracks. He vividly remembers seeing southbound freight cars carrying huge American missiles going by his yard in 1962.

This possible devastation has not been written or spoken of enough, so I thank Widmer for raising it and including details about the New England involvement from long ago. He has done a terrific job of focusing on the legitimate reason to fear our current situation colored by one of the most extraordinary events in our nation’s history.

Eddie Doherty

Mattapoisett





What’s scary is that Putin’s playing a weaker hand today

The nuclear threat was real and frightening when Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev gambled that President John F. Kennedy, young and unseasoned, would fail the test of Russian missiles in Cuba, installed to deter any further Bay of Pigs escapades. Kennedy was equal to the task and quarantined Cuba while arranging a withdrawal of American missiles that had threatened the Soviet Union. An artful deal, a win-win.

The present threat by Vladimir Putin is different primarily because he is playing a weak hand while Khrushchev was not. Putin’s weakness is manifest in his humiliating loss of prestige in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, his vaunted army on the run, and his position atop the Kremlin’s walls teetering. This degree of weakness is far more dangerous than if he were dealing from strength. An artful deal now should be crafted to allow a credible way for him to climb off the wall while keeping President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine agreeable. Foggy Bottom has a job to do.

Advertisement

Paul Bloustein

Cincinnati





Invoking the metaphor of poker-playing prowess

Brian MacQuarrie’s excellent front-page article “Fears intensify that Russia would use nuclear weapon” (Oct. 14) harkens back to the Cuban Missile Crisis, when JFK and Nikita Khrushchev walked back from nuclear Armageddon. Not mentioned in the article, but often said glibly at the time, was that Kennedy won the contest for the United States because he was playing poker while Khrushchev was playing chess. This had some cleverness in it, as back then, Russia was known for its chess dominance, and poker, with its use of the bluff, was an American game, unlikely to be understood by a Russian leader.

Not to be fatalistic or unduly pessimistic, but I’d just like to point out that among the all-time top poker players in the world, according to the online poker site The Hendon Mob, 62 of those with winnings in excess of $1 million are Russian.

Ashley Adams

Roslindale

The writer is the author of numerous books on poker.





Can’t we make this an issue for the time capsule?

I was born during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962, so it is rather disturbing that 60 years later the world is once again preoccupied with threats of nuclear annihilation. My sincere hope is that the topic does not reemerge before my 120th birthday in October 2082.

Paul E. Greenberg

Brookline