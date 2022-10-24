Driver’s license law opens door for errors

Had immigration laws been enforced in 2011, an undocumented immigrant would not have been behind the wheel and killed Maureen Maloney’s son during a hit-and-run crash in Milford.

Massachusetts has a robust safety net for undocumented immigrants. However, the proposed law to give driver’s licenses to them is flawed and is a threat to public safety and electoral security.

As an immigrant from Venezuela, I can sympathize with the recent flood of immigrants. Millions come to this country pursuing the American dream, and the current US immigration process needs to be modified and should offer clearer opportunities to people who truly deserve them.

Despite claims that undocumented immigrants cannot vote in our elections, a recent arrest in Florida proves otherwise, when an individual who could not legally vote allegedly cast ballots in two special elections in Broward County.

This is why I strongly urge a no vote on Question 4.

This law did not receive bipartisan support. Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the measure and sent the Legislature a letter warning members of the many problems the state could face.

One of the governor’s biggest grievances with the law is that it would compromise the validity of a Massachusetts driver’s license, meaning licenses would no longer reliably prove a driver’s identity. The governor’s warning was based on the fact that the Registry of Motor Vehicles would be asked to do the job of the Department of Homeland Security, which deals with the complex issues associated with immigration.

It would be dangerous to issue driver’s licenses to people whose identities the state can’t verify. Legal immigrants get a driver’s license only after their immigration status has been checked by federal immigration authorities. If you feel strongly that more people within the immigrant community should be able to drive, then Homeland Security is the place to start.

Baker said the proposed law “fails to include any measures to distinguish standard Massachusetts driver’s license issued to persons who demonstrate lawful presence from those who do not.” When the Legislature rushed this bill into law, Baker’s concern was ignored, despite several attempts from lawmakers to address it. Perhaps if State House leaders had worked more collaboratively when working out the details of this bill, they would have accepted the amendments that were offered to alleviate concerns, such as changing the physical design of licenses for undocumented immigrants so that it would be easily identifiable for elections workers to determine whether someone is a citizen.

Unfortunately, they did not, and the governor was right to raise concerns that a standard Massachusetts driver’s license and a license for someone who is not lawfully in the country will be impossible to distinguish.

As the Globe has reported, many municipal clerks are under pressure to perform their nonpartisan duties while being harassed by activists. That’s why it is even more frustrating that the Legislature did not include provisions in this law to help municipal clerks navigate the consequences the measure will place on them. One of the main objections that Baker made when rejecting this law was that it, “restricts the Registry of Motor Vehicles’ ability to share citizenship information with those entities responsible for ensuring that only citizens register for and vote in our elections. This bill significantly increases the risk that noncitizens will be registered to vote.”

It’s not hard to imagine that municipal clerks will face more headaches as a result. State House leaders could have easily addressed this concern and made the jobs of municipal clerks a lot easier. These clerks, many of whom represent small towns and are considered part-time workers, will now have to jump through hoops to determine this important information. A simple fix would have been to allow municipal clerks to deal directly with the Registry, but that was not included in the law the Legislature passed. This opens the door to human error and duplication of services from municipal clerks and local government that are already stretched too thin.

If you are like me, someone who cares deeply about the immigrant community and the overall health of our government, you will vote no on Question 4.

Astrid Hajjar is a representative for Fair and Secure MA.



