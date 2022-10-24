Question 4 allows all drivers to be tested, licensed, and insured

Maria is a mother, a worker, and is undocumented. Because of the Work and Family Mobility Act, her standard driver’s license will show exactly who she is without further verification and shows that she has the state’s permission to drive her car. Because of this driver’s license, Maria could drop her kids off at school and get groceries, driving legally. She also knows that if she gets into an accident, she could exchange information with the other driver or supply her information for a police report.

Maria glanced at the flashing blue lights in her rearview mirror. Though she was nervous, the usual accumulation of sweat on her brow was lessened in this instance. The officer approached her driver-side window and asked for her license and registration. Maria flipped open her wallet and removed her new driver’s license. Then, she grabbed her registration and insurance from her glove box and handed them to the officer.

Advertisement

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

This is all very straightforward. Voting yes on Question 4 and preserving the Work and Family Mobility Act will allow all drivers to be tested, licensed, and insured, creating safer roads for all of us. A majority of sheriffs, police chiefs, and district attorneys from across the Commonwealth support it. So if it boosts public safety, brings an economic gain to the Commonwealth, is an authorization to occupy the roads with a vehicle, and is supported by law enforcement, then shouldn’t we keep this law?

Driving Families Forward is the coalition that has worked tirelessly to push the driver’s-licenses-for-all initiative. Licensed drivers ultimately make the roads safer for everyone in the state. In addition to the substantial increase in public safety, Massachusetts district attorneys and police chiefs support the modification because it simply makes sense. Leaders in law enforcement also realize that the licenses will reduce the man hours it takes to verify a person’s identity during a traffic stop.

Advertisement

Other states that issue these types of licenses have seen a significant reduction in hit-and-run accidents. The District of Columbia and 16 other states have taken the steps toward safer roads for their citizens by passing laws that allow people without legal immigration status to obtain state driver’s licenses.

Studies show that the number of uninsured drivers drops dramatically when all drivers can acquire licenses. By definition, more insured drivers on the road means fewer drivers will get saddled with bills for accidents that they didn’t cause (regardless of any driver’s nationality or immigration status). Likewise, if more people have licenses and insurance, it means less cause for alarm when accidents happen and hit-and-run accidents decline, as states from California to Connecticut measured after passing their own driver’s license laws.

Licensing all qualified state residents with a Massachusetts driver’s license or ID, regardless of their immigration status, is a common-sense proposal that allows the 78 percent of workers in the Commonwealth who rely on vehicles to get to their jobs and travel the roads as licensed, registered, and insured drivers. Safety is the lowest common denominator. At the base level, the removal of the barrier to licensing ensures consistency. Licensing for all provides uniformity in the learned rules of the road and the road test required to obtain that license.

Advertisement

Additionally, Massachusetts gains an economic benefit from issuing more licenses. More revenue is generated through biennial registration fees, title certification, and inspection costs. Not to mention, the issuing of licenses brings economic stimulation for small businesses not easily accessible by public transit. Having permission to drive should not be conflated with immigration authority, citizenship status, collection agencies, or the numerous arguments used to distract voters from ultimately having safer roads and a uniform understanding of the rules of the road. Noncitizens have a wide range of rights and privileges that do not require documentation status, and the Work and Family Mobility Act adds moving about the state to the list.

Adam Gomez is a state senator from Springfield. Lydia Edwards is a state senator from East Boston. Sonia Chang-Díaz is a state senator from Boston. Liz Miranda is a state representative from Boston. Pavel Payano is a Lawrence city councilor.