Climate activists arrested after throwing mashed potatoes at Monet painting in Germany

Officials from Museum Barberini , in Potsdam, Germany, said there did not appear to be any damage to the painting. The artwork, which portrays the stacks of hay that were near the artist’s home in France, was sold at auction in 2019 for nearly $111 million , and is on display at the museum as part of the Hasso Plattner Collection.

Videos of the high-profile incident quickly gained attention online over the weekend, after activists from the group “ Last Generation ” — wearing bright orange vests — approached Monet’s “ Grainstacks ” and doused it with food. The protesters then glued their hands to the wall in front of the artwork.

Two climate activists were arrested after they hurled mashed potatoes at a glass-covered painting by French Impressionist Claude Monet at a museum in Germany Sunday, the latest protest aimed at drawing attention to the impacts of climate change by targeting famous works of art.

The museum said the painting, one of Monet’s “most important and valuable” works, is expected to be on display again by Wednesday. It’s one of 25 paintings depicting grainstacks.

One of the protesters, who the group identified as Mirjam Herrmann, started shouting in German and said the world is “in a climate catastrophe” and all people are afraid of “is tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a painting,” a reference to a second incident earlier this month where climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London.

“Do you know what I’m afraid of? I’m afraid because science tells us that we won’t be able to feed our families in 2050,” Herrmann said, according to a video translation posted online. “Does it take mashed potatoes on a painting to make you listen? This painting is not going to be worth anything if we have to fight over food.”

Last Generation tweeted that if it “takes a painting – with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it – to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all: Then we’ll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting!”

The group said that both Herrmann and the second activist, identified in a tweet as Benjamin, were arrested following the protest. The museum said in a statement that the police quickly intervened and the protesters were “taken into custody.”

In a post about the incident, Last Generation pointed to the protest in London and again raised the question: “What is worth more, art or life?”

“The painting was not damaged in the action,” the group said. “Quite in contrast to the immeasurable suffering that floods, storms and droughts are already bringing upon us today as harbingers of the impending catastrophe.”

Ortrud Westheider, the museum’s director, admonished the actions of the protesters and said that “endangering paintings in museums and willingly accepting their destruction is not a contribution to climate protection.”

“If the activists had been interested in the pictures, they would know that impressionist painters like Monet in particular dealt intensively with changes in nature in their pictures,” she said in a statement.

The weekend protest was one of a string of similar incidents that have occurred recently, drawing international attention and sparking discussions about the activists’ approach to raising concerns about climate change.

In addition to activists with “Just Stop Oil” throwing tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London earlier this month, protesters with the group have also glued themselves to a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at the Royal Academy in London, and to John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” at the National Gallery in London.

