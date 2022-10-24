All Jeremy Peña had to do was replace All-Star Carlos Correa at short for the Astros; now he is MVP of the ALCS

His family moved from the Dominican Republic to Providence when he was 9. Baseball was his conduit to success, leading Peña to a scholarship at the University of Maine then a third-round selection in the draft by the Astros.

NEW YORK — Jeremy Peña was a question mark for the Houston Astros when the season started, a rookie with only 30 games of Triple A experience charged with replacing All-Star Carlos Correa at shortstop.

Now he’s the Most Valuable Player of the American League Championship Series.

Peña’s three-run home run helped propel the Astros to a 6-5 victory against the Yankees, finishing off a four-game sweep. He was 6 of 17 in the series with four extra-base hits and four RBIs.

Game 1 of the World Series will be Friday in Houston. The Phillies won the National League pennant on Sunday.

For Peña, this is all new. Not for many of his teammates as the Astros won their fourth pennant in six years. They have eliminated the Yankees from the playoffs three times in the last six years.

It was the first sweep in the ALCS since the Royals beat the Orioles in 2014.

The Yankees were booed on several occasions by the non-sellout crowd of 46,545 over the final innings.

The Yankees, although a perennial playoff team, have not won the pennant since 2009. It’s their longest drought since 1982-95.

The Yankees resorted to desperate measures before the game. Mental skills coach Chad Bohling sent the players a four-minute highlight clip of the Red Sox rallying to win the 2004 ALCS against the Yankees.

That would be like Red Sox infield coach Carlos Febles showing rookie first baseman Triston Casas a clip of Bill Buckner’s error in the 1986 World Series as a reminder to stay down on ground balls.

The idea the current Yankees would draw motivation from seeing their pinstriped predecessors lose four straight was a bit incongruous.

Maybe it worked for a while. The Yankees held a one-run lead going into the seventh inning and appeared intent on extending their season at least one more day before Houston scored twice in the seventh inning.

Jose Altuve singled before Peña grounded to second. It should have been an inning-ending double play but second baseman Gleyber Torres flipped the ball wide of shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman followed with run-scoring singles.

Houston’s bullpen retired the final 10 Yankees in order with Ryan Pressly getting Aaron Judge on a tapper back to the mound to end the game.

Judge was 1 for 16 in the series and did not drive in a run.

The Yankees were aggressive in the first two innings, collecting five hits off Lance McCullers Jr. and taking a 3-0 lead.

The game changed in the third inning when Yankees starter Nestor Cortes walked Martín Maldonado and Altuve on 11 pitches. Peña got ahead 3-1 in the count and lined a slider into the seats in left field for his third homer of the postseason.

Cortes was then removed from the game with left groin tightness. Wandy Peralta allowed three more hits including an RBI single by Yuli Gurriel as Houston took a 4-3 lead.

The Yankees tied the game in the fourth on a single by Anthony Rizzo and took the lead on a home run by Harrison Bader in the sixth.

Houston manager Dusty Baker now gets a chance to win the championship that has eluded him for 25 years as a manager.

Baker won a pennant with the 2002 Giants then fell to the Angels in the Series. The Astros got there last season only to lose to the Braves.

This season was Houston’s sixth consecutive trip to the ALCS, the third under Baker. He was the right person for the job in 2020 after the sign-stealing scandal came to light and the organization was under fire.

“I’m hoping that my presence here has been about continuing the process and enhancing the organization. I would like to think that most places that I’ve been I left the organization in better shape than when I got there,” he said before the game.

“So it’s a mind-set. Some of the nucleus is still here. Some of the guys have taken over a more leadership role than they had before. Most of these guys were leaders where they came from. It’s just that somebody else was leading in the process.”

In Philadelphia, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski celebrated his fourth trip to the World Series with a fourth different team.

Dombrowski put together the championship 2018 Red Sox, a steamroller of a team. That got him fired less than a year later because of philosophical differences over how the organization spent money.

Dombrowski took some time away for the game for the first time in his career then joined the Phillies before last season. There were no philosophical differences this time.

