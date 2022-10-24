Before playing host to Patriots, Jets grounded after losing two starters for season

Robert Saleh opened his Zoom call with reporters Monday by delivering the news rookie running back Breece Hall and versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker — perhaps the Jets’ two best players on offense during their surprising 5-2 start — are out for the rest of the season.

A four-game winning streak has them feeling confident they can end that postseason dry spell. But it just got a lot tougher amid all the optimism.

The New York Jets are off to their best start since 2010, the most recent time they made the playoffs — a drought that is the NFL’s longest.

Advertisement

The Jets will look for their first five-game winning streak since 2015 when they play host to the Patriots, against whom they have lost 12 straight, on Sunday afternoon.

Hall has a torn ACL in his left knee, while Vera-Tucker has a torn triceps. And they both came within a six-minute span in the second quarter of the Jets’ 16-9 victory at Denver on Sunday.

“It’s always tough,” Saleh said of losing key players. “Those are two potential Pro Bowlers between Breece and AVT.”

Hall, a second-rounder from Iowa State, had quickly emerged as a playmaker capable of scoring at any time. Just as he did on his 62-yard touchdown when he hit a top speed of 21.87 miles per hour, according to Next Gen Stats, the fastest by a ball carrier this season.

Zach Wilson and the offense will now turn to Michael Carter, who led the team in rushing as a rookie last season.

Vera-Tucker earned high praise and respect from his teammates and opponents for being able to play multiple spots on the offensive line while filling in for injured players and performing at a high level. He was the starting right tackle the last three games after previously starting at left tackle and right guard this season, and at left guard as a rookie.

Advertisement

Cedric Ogbuehi, a first-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, will take Vera-Tucker’s place at right tackle.

Once Vera-Tucker is placed on injured reserve, the Jets will have four offensive tackles on injured reserve, including George Fant — who’s eligible to return this week, but Saleh said he likely won’t — rookie Max Mitchell and Mekhi Becton. That doesn’t include Duane Brown, who’s back after missing the first four games with a shoulder injury.

Chargers’ Jackson (knee) out for year

Chargers cornerback JC Jackson will miss the rest of the season after he ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Jackson’s knee appeared to give out as he was attempting to elevate while contesting a touchdown catch by Seattle’s Marquise Goodwin in the end zone. The Seahawks went on to win 37-23 and snap the Chargers’ three-game winning streak.

Jackson was left clutching his knee on the turf and was down for several minutes while being tended to by trainers.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers after New England did not place the franchise tag on him. He had struggled after having ankle surgery late in the preseason.

Los Angeles — which will be on its bye this week — will also be missing wide receiver Mike Williams for multiple games after he suffered a high ankle sprain during the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Giants’ Bellinger may need eye surgery

Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is going to be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing an eye socket and septum against the Jaguars. The Giants said the fourth-round draft pick was seen by an ophthalmologist Monday and he probably will need to have surgery.

Coach Brian Daboll did not know how long Bellinger will be sidelined, but he said there is a chance he can play again this season.

Bellinger was hurt in the second quarter of the Giants’ 23-17 win when he was inadvertently poked in the eye through his facemask by cornerback Tre Herndon after making a catch. A bloodied Bellinger was carted off the field. He was examined at a hospital and was able to accompany the team back to New Jersey.

Brady, Bucs seek answers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are running out of explanations for the team’s disappointing start. And there’s not a lot of time address shortcomings with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens visiting Raymond James Stadium on Thursday night.

Players and coaches continue to harp on the need to execute better on offense and defense, emphasizing breakdowns have been widespread and there’s no single reason or segment of the team that’s undermining its chances for success.

“It’s all inclusive,” coach Todd Bowles repeated Monday.

“We’ve got to get solutions, and we’ve got to get them fast,” Bowles added. “There’s nobody coming in here to help us and save the day. We’ve built this, and we own it, and we have to get us out of it.”

Advertisement

Sunday’s 21-3 loss to the Panthers, a struggling team starting its third-string quarterback that has already fired its coach and traded two of its best players, dropped Tampa Bay to 3-4. That’s Brady’s worst start this deep into a season since 2002, the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s first year as a full-time starter.

The Bucs hurt themselves with uncharacteristic mistakes on offense and defense, unable to recover after one of the NFL’s top receivers, Mike Evans, dropped what would have been a 64-yard touchdown pass on the third play from scrimmage.

Once again, the running game (46 yards, 2.9 per carry) was virtually nonexistent. The offense was 2 of 12 on third down, 0 for 6 in the second half.

Brady finished with 290 yards passing and extended his streak of consecutive games without an interception to six

Meanwhile, the NFL said it is looking into what transpired between two game officials and Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the game.

A reporter captured a video of side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter approaching Evans as he is making his way toward the locker room. There is a short inaudible exchange between the game officials and Evans, before the player turns around and is handed a slip of paper. A second video posted by a reporter from 1340 AM Fox Sports appears to show Evans writing something as Lamberth stood next to him while Tampa Bay players walked past them to the locker room.

Advertisement

According to the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association game officials are not allowed to “ask players, coaches, or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.”

In addition, game officials are not allowed “to sell or trade NFL tickets for anything of greater value than the face value of the tickets” or “sell or trade for anything of value NFL merchandise, autographs or memorabilia.”

Lamberth is in his 20th season as an NFL official, while Sutter in his fourth.

It’s unclear what, if any, potential punishments the game officials could face if they received an autograph from Evans.

QB Walker keeps his job

P.J. Walker has earned another start for the Panthers following their win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said he’s still unsure of where Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are in their rehabs from ankle injuries, but said regardless that Walker played well and deserves to start against the Falcons.

“I don’t see no reason not to start him,” Wilks said.

Walker has earned the respect of the players in the locker room, and he provided a much-needed boost for the Panthers’ passing game, completing 16 of 22 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns to help the underdog Panthers earn a surprising win.

Walker entered the game 2-1 as an NFL starter, but with a reputation for forcing throws downfield and into tight spots. He had eight career interceptions and only two TD passes coming into the game.

More woes for Dolphins’ secondary

Dolphins safety Brandon Jones will be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

“I’m not too excited about it,” coach Mike McDaniel said about the latest setback for the Dolphins’ secondary.

McDaniel didn’t say if Jones’ injury will keep him out for the rest of the season. The team is seeking more medical opinions, and McDaniel expects to know more by Wednesday.

Miami’s defense is already missing several key contributors. Cornerback Nik Needham tore an Achilles’ tendon a week earlier and will miss the rest of the season. Kader Kohou, an undrafted rookie cornerback who’d made a mark through the first quarter of the season, has missed the past two games with an oblique injury. Cornerback Keion Crossen missed Sunday’s game after suffering a knee injury last week. Star cornerback Xavien Howard has been nursing groin injuries.

And cornerback Byron Jones, who has been on the physically unable to perform list all season, is not expected to return this week. He had surgery on his lower left leg in March.

“The whole process is frustrating for all parties,” McDaniel said. “But these things are individualistic in how people recover from things.”

Ailing Tannehill doing ‘good’

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said quarterback Ryan Tannehill is doing “good” and progressing a day after leaving the stadium with a fourth straight victory and his right foot in a walking boot.

The first test will come Wednesday for Tannehill, and several other banged-up Titans. All eyes are on Tannehill, who has yet to miss a start since becoming Tennessee’s starter in October 2019, posting a 36-18 record in the regular season. Tannehill is a big reason the Titans (4-2) have rebounded from an 0-2 start to the top of the AFC South they’re trying to win for a third straight season. Their 19-10 victory over Indianapolis capped a second straight sweep of their divisional rival. Tannehill hurt his ankle on the opening play of the fourth quarter and missed only one snap.

The other option for Sunday’s visit to Houston (1-4-1) is rookie Malik Willis with Logan Woodside on the practice squad. Willis had three snaps against the Colts, two coming with the Titans trying to rev up the offense and tap the rookie’s legs. Neither has started an NFL game.

Finger surgery for Juszczyk

Niners Kyle Juszczyk had surgery after breaking a finger in the loss to the Chiefs and is expected to miss the game this week. However, coach Kyle Shanahan said Juszczyk is expected back after the bye Nov. 13 . . . Browns starting linebacker Jacob Phillips will likely miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a pectoral injury during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Ravens. Also, tight end David Njoku could miss significant time with an ankle injury for the Browns (2-5), who have lost four straight . . . Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll. X-rays in Los Angeles on Sunday were negative and Metcalf underwent additional scans back in Seattle on Monday morning . . . Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is out for the season with a foot injury sustained after his interception against the Lions. Lewis got up after the catch, and was tackled awkwardly.