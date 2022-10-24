Despite early fever, Patriots can’t catch elusive Bears QB Justin Fields

The Patriots had no answer for Fields, whose ability to consistently escape the chaos of a collapsing pocket and remain calm and cool while making plays with his legs and his arm had Patriots defenders breaking out in cold sweats.

The Bears quarterback is clearly impervious to Zappe Fever, as he led his club to a thorough 33-14 whipping of the Patriots Monday night at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBOROUGH — Justin Field’s boosters must be completely up to date.

Bailey Zappe provided a second-quarter boost after replacing a sluggish Mac Jones, but the rookie didn’t get a ton of help after his early outburst.

Advertisement

It was a particularly rough night for New England’s defense, which was coming off back-to-back impressive outings against the Lions and Browns.

With a light fog drifting into the stadium, the hosts played like they were lost at times, particularly in the second half when the mojo Zappe had provided had completely disappeared along with any chance of a comeback.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Matthew Judon provided the early sparks.

Zappe nearly blew the place up.

Moments before Zappe led a pair of touchdown drives that pulled the Patriots out of a 10-0 hole, it was Judon, who momentarily stemmed the tide created by the one-man storm known as Fields.

Fields led scoring drives on Chicago’s first two drives (a 42-yard Cairo Santos field goal and a 3-yard Fields run) that sucked the life out of crowd.

Just after Mac Jones’s last pass of the night was picked off by Jaquan Brisker, Judon made sure the Bears wouldn’t capitalize, dropping Fields for a loss on third down.

On came Zappe, who promptly hit his first three passes for 54 yards, the third a 30-yard scoring strike to Jakobi Meyers.

It was an exquisite display of body control by Meyers, who controlled the ball even after crashing to the turf inside the 5, before rolling into the end zone.

Advertisement

Suddenly, what had been a lifeless crowd found renewed energy.

On the Bears ensuing possession, Judon stepped up again, pressuring Fields and tipping a pass that was intercepted by Myles Bryant.

This time Zappe needed only three plays to get the Patriots back in the end zone.

He threw a rainbow to DeVante Parker good for 43 yards and a first and goal from the 7. Rhamondre Stevenson gave the Patriots their first lead when he plowed in from the 4 for a 14-10 advantage.

Prior to Zappe’s entrance, the Patriots offense was ineffective with Jones completing 3 of 6 passes for 13 yards and the pick. Jones’s timing was clearly off as he abandoned the pocket prematurely and took off running, gaining 24 yards on three scrambles.

Following his pick, which he threw off his back foot and into double coverage, Belichick called Zappe’s number.

Fields was unfazed by Zappe’s heroics, however.

Chicago’s signal-caller answered New England’s go-ahead touchdown with one of his own, capping a 75-yard drive with a 25-yard catch and run score by Khalil Herbert to retake the lead at 17-14.

The Bears took advantage of a botched Zappe handoff to Meyers by tacking on 3 more points on Santos’s 23-yarder.

The visitors pulled off the vaunted double score when Santos nailed a 38-yarder to cap the first drive of the second half. His fourth field goal, a 50-yarder, boosted the lead to 26-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Advertisement

New England, meanwhile, couldn’t get out of its own way after intermission, it’s first three possessions ending in three and outs.

Collins elevated

The Patriots elevated linebacker Jamie Collins and offensive lineman Bill Murray for the game. This marks Collins’s fourth stint with the Patriots and the first official game-day activation for Murray, a former defensive lineman until he switched positions this summer.

With linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring) and right tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) inactive, the moves added some depth.

New England was without some of top contributors with defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) and receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe) also inactive. The other game-day inactives included cornerback Shaun Wade (illness), safety Joshuah Bledsoe, and running back Kevin Harris.

The club did welcome back running back Damien Harris (hamstring/one game), receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring/one game), and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder/three games).

Dugger (ankle) exits early

Safety Kyle Dugger suffered an ankle injury in the first play of the second half and did not return . . . Left tackle Trent Brown was called for four penalties. Two holds (both offset by defensive calls), a false start, and a trip . . . The Patriots held a moment of silence before the game for slain Bristol (Conn.) police officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy, who were ambushed earlier this month.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.