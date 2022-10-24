Despite slings and arrows, Astros just keep winning

Even so, the dichotomy that is this generation of Houston Astros will probably never go away.

They’re off to the World Series for a fourth time in six seasons, a remarkable feat of staying power for a franchise in any era of baseball history, let alone one that includes a 12-team playoff gauntlet filled with potential pitfalls.

They left no doubt that they’re the best team in the American League this season, sweeping aside slugger Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees in four games with Sunday’s 6-5 victory.

It should be a lovable group. There’s pint-sized star Jose Altuve, two-time All-Star Alex Bregman, ace righthander Justin Verlander, and a slew of up-and-coming players — ALCS MVP Jeremy Peña, Yordan Alvarez, and Kyle Tucker. There’s also Dusty Baker, the 73-year-old manager who is still searching for his first World Series title and the oldest man to lead a team to the Fall Classic.

And yet . . .

The stench of the 2017 cheating scandal — when the Astros were found to have illicitly stolen signs that season — still lingers, even though 21 of the 26 players on this year’s ALCS roster were not on the 2017 team.

Only Altuve, Bregman, McCullers, Verlander, and Yuli Gurriel remain. The quintet has endured a firehose of hate from fans and even fellow players since the scandal was brought to light before the 2020 season. The catcalls were still heard at Yankee Stadium the past few days, but as the Astros piled up the runs and wins, there was a hint of another emotion.

Grudging respect.

“They got better treatment here this time than in previous times here,” Baker said. “So maybe it was a different crowd or maybe the crowd has finally forgiven things of the past.”

That’s probably wishful thinking. But it’s also probably time to admit that these Astros are simply really good at baseball.

“When everything happened a few years ago, we knew the one thing that we could do is we could win and we could win and win a lot,” McCullers said. “I understand people are still not going to like us. They’re going to boo us, but at some point you have to respect what we’re doing.”

Bryce Harper delivers

The billionaire owner of the Philadelphia Phillies pounded his fists on Bryce Harper’s chest and joked the Phillies slugger was almost underpaid at $330 million over the life of his contract.

It was absurd to put a price tag on the moment for John Middleton as he pulled in Harper for a hug while the National League championship celebration swirled around them on the field. This was a moment the duo visualized when Middleton took a jet in February 2019 to Las Vegas to court Harper in meetings and dinners that would eventually yield a 13-year, $330-million deal, the biggest in baseball history for a free agent.

So when Harper and Middleton finally embraced — once the Phillies beat San Diego, 4-3, on Sunday in Game 5 of the NLCS and reached their first World Series since 2009 — yeah, the feelings were a bit more personal.

“You bet it was! Of course it was,” Middleton said. “[It’s] $330 million later, mutual promises of being committed to winning and doing whatever it took to win.”

Harper delivered in the postseason, a place seen only in fits and spurts for a franchise that has two World Series championships in 140 years. The tater forever etched as an all-timer in team history — the one that had Middleton and Phillies fans everywhere pleading for the ball to keep going — was his game-winning, two-run homer in the eighth that lifted Philly into the World Series and left even Harper momentarily bewildered.

“Oh my gosh. I just did that,” Harper said in the dugout.

The Phillies open the World Series on Friday against the Astros with more than a puncher’s chance against the defending American League champions strictly because of Harper. The numbers only tell part of the tale, even as the 30-year-old designated hitter is piling up stats among the best in postseason history, all while declaring Citizens Bank Park is his house. He leads in the clubhouse, and from his Phillie Phanatic cleats and headband, to his novelty T-shirts to his shoutouts for Philly sports legends, he has embraced the fans and the pressure of playing in the city like few outsiders ever have in any sport.

“All the things we thought he was, have turned out to be true,” Middleton said. “There’s been no disappointments. Sometimes when you go through that process you think you understand somebody and what you really get is a little bit different. There is nothing different with Bryce. He is just committed to winning. He’ll do whatever it takes. I think if I told him he had to play third base, he’d play third base.”

The right fielder who bowed to Phillies fans each time he ran out to start the game was forced into a DH role in April because of a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his throwing elbow. Because Harper could not throw with the injury, had the National League not adopted the DH rule this season, he might have missed a considerable chunk of time, if not the season. Remember, too: When Harper’s thumb was broken by a pitch from San Diego’s Blake Snell in late June, there were concerns he might not be back until next year.

The 2021 NL MVP slumped a bit late in the season as the Phillies made a run a the NL wild card. But in the playoffs against St. Louis, Atlanta and the Padres, Harper’s numbers soared higher than his jersey sales. Unlike Padres slugger Manny Machado, Harper did not ask for an out in his contract, though his postseason play would have provided ample negotiation fuel.

Harper is hitting .419 with six doubles, five homers, 11 RBIs, 10 runs scored and a 1.351 OPS in the postseason. His 11 extra-base hits are most for a Phillies player in a postseason and his 10-game hitting streak matches Lenny Dykstra (1993) for the team’s longest in the playoffs. Harper’s home run was the sixth in MLB postseason history in the eighth inning or later that gave his team the lead when trailing in a potential series-clinching game.

“As good as it gets,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “I mean, he’s proved to me over and over and over again that there’s no moment that’s too big for him, and he’s come through so many times. You just kind of expect it when he goes to the plate.”

Bruce Bochy giddy to be back with Texas

Bruce Bochy has won a World Series in Texas, something the Rangers haven’t done. Now he is coming out of a three-year retirement in hopes of getting the home team back there.

Bochy, who won the first of his three World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants in the old Rangers ballpark in 2010, was introduced by the Texas general manager who pitched for the manager in San Diego four years before that.

“One of the things I told Boch when we offered him the job. I said, I’m not doing this because I loved you when I played for you. I’m doing this because we believe as an organization, you’re the right person to lead us into the future,” GM Chris Young said. “Boch fit every part of our criteria.”

Bochy hasn’t managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons with the Giants, which followed 12 seasons with the Padres. The top choice in the Rangers search, Bochy was convinced after extended conversations with Young.

“Some have asked why. Well, the simple answer is, I miss this game,” Bochy said. “We talked many hours about the team and the culture that he wanted to create. And I was in.”

The 67-year-old Bochy got a three-year contract. The former big league catcher, who began his playing career in Houston, has 2,002 career wins in his 25 seasons as a manager. He also took the Padres to their last World Series in 1998.

The Rangers were 68-94 this season and had 35 one-run losses, a franchise record. Their six consecutive losing seasons mark the longest streaks in the half-century since the franchise moved to Texas in 1972. Their last winning record was at 10-9 early in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and they lost 102 games last year.

Bochy takes over a Rangers roster that was bolstered in free agency last offseason with the signings of shortstop Corey Seager ($325 million, 10 years) and second baseman Marcus Semien ($175 million, seven years). Top prospect third baseman Josh Jung was among young players who made their big league debuts or got extended looks this year.