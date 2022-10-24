EMass boys’ soccer: With a five-goal week, Hingham’s Aidan Brazel headlines Players of the Week

Declan Crowley, Pembroke — The senior capped a five-point week with three goals in a Patriot League clash with Whitman-Hanson. He also had a goal and an assist in a 6-0 victory over Scituate.

Aidan Brazel, Hingham — The senior contributed three goals in a 6-1 Patriot League win over Whitman-Hanson, netted the lone tally in a 1-0 win vs. Plymouth North, and added a score 4-4 nonleague draw with BC High.

Kenny De Leon and Jefferson Paz, KIPP Academy — The two seniors each collected five points in two wins. DeLeon scored three times and Paz recorded three assists in a 6-3 Commonwealth victory over Whittier before notching a goal and an assist apiece in a 3-0 win against Innovation Academy.

Antonio Dutra Africano, Westport — In a 4-1 win over West Bridgewater to clinch the Mayflower Athletic Conference, the senior scored twice. He added two assists in a 4-1 league win against Diman.

Thomas Neves, Medway — The senior captain contributed three goals and an assist in a 4-2 Tri-Valley win against Norton before finding the back of the net twice in a 4-0 league victory over Millis. Neves tallied a goal in a 3-2 league defeat to Medfield.

Juan Pablo Giraldo, Dedham — The senior accounted for three of the four goals scored by the No. 11 Marauders, posting a tally in a 1-1 Tri-Valley League draw with Dover-Sherborn and notching two goals in a 3-0 league victory over Norton.

Marco Russo, Masconomet — Raising his shutout total to 12 for the season, the junior goalkeeper backstopped No. 12 Masco (15-2) to a 6-0 Northeastern Conference victory at Winthrop and a 3-0 nonleague triumph over Pentucket.

