Forget the quarterback controversy, it was the defense that let the Patriots down against the Bears

This was supposed to be a “gimme” win over an inferior opponent and baby-faced quarterback. A night to get Mac Jones back into the flow of things. And a night to get everyone on the Patriots feeling good about themselves heading into a crucial divisional showdown over the Jets.

▪ There’s no good way to sugarcoat Monday’s loss — the Patriots laid a stinker, and they’re going to regret this loss come playoff time.

Instead the Patriots were sloppy and unprepared, playing with little emotion on national TV. The offense had no rhythm, perhaps because Bill Belichick couldn’t decide on a quarterback during the week. And the defense was exposed for a lack of athleticism by Justin Fields and the Bears’ run game (243 yards on the ground). It was even more disappointing given that the Patriots had an extra day to prepare.

The Patriots are now 3-4 and lost ground in the AFC East after the Jets and Dolphins both won this weekend.

The good news is that this was a non-conference game, so it won’t have as much of an effect in the playoff standings as a loss to an AFC opponent.

But this was a bad loss, and a significant step back for a team that had won two straight games and had a lot of momentum.

▪ The quarterback controversy will be the big story this week, but the Patriots’ defensive letdown was the big story Monday night. The Bears entered the game ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored (15.5 per game) and 30th in yards (293.5 per game), but they looked like the Greatest Show on Turf against the Patriots. After hitting a hiccup in the second quarter with an interception, the Bears scored points on their next five possessions, with the Patriots unable to slow down Justin Fields and the rushing attack.

The Bears ran 70 plays compared to the Patriots’ 48, out-gained the Patriots 390 yards to 260, and converted an impressive 11-of-18 third downs. This against a Patriots defense that just shut out the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (Detroit) and shut down the No. 1 rushing attack (Cleveland).

Just a massively disappointing effort from the Patriots’ defense, and one we did not see coming.

Justin Fields had one of his best days as a pro against an overmatched Patriots defense. Maddie Meyer/Getty

▪ The Patriots’ lack of athleticism on defense was a problem last year, and Fields exposed it again on Monday night. He entered the game ranked 33rd among quarterbacks in passer rating (72.7), but used his feet to buy time and find open receivers all night. He only completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards, but he also rushed 14 times for 82 yards, and the Patriots just couldn’t keep him contained. It didn’t help that Kyle Dugger went out with an injury in the second half, but Fields was toying with the Patriots’ defense even when Dugger was in the game.

Fields showed great poise in avoiding the pressure, moving to his left, throwing against his body and finding Cole Kmet for 26 yards. And he had a couple of electric scrambles, including a 20-yarder on third and 14, and a 16-yarder on third and 6.

Fields looks like a bust when he plays the rest of the NFL, but the Patriots made him look like a Pro Bowler.

Mac Jones was outwardly supportive of Bailey Zappe, but a quarterback controversy will undoubtedly follow. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

▪ Now to the biggest topic of the night — the quarterback controversy. After Mac Jones put up 0 points and just 56 yards on three possessions, Bailey Zappe came in and led the Patriots to two quick touchdowns to take a 14-10 lead.

What was Belichick thinking with this two-quarterback plan for this week? From the sounds of it, Jones and Zappe split a lot of the snaps during practice, and one report stated that Jones took most of the snaps on Saturday.

If that was the case, then Belichick should have stuck with Jones on Monday. Instead, he gave Jones a short leash, opening up all kinds of questions and controversies by benching him for Zappe. And who knows how much the split reps in practice, and in Monday’s game, killed the momentum that Zappe and the offense had built over the previous three games?

At halftime, ESPN’s Lisa Salters said that Belichick had planned all along to swap Jones and Zappe, and said he would do more of it in the second half. Thankfully, he didn’t follow through with that plan, sticking with Zappe.

Belichick learned in 2001 that you need to pick a quarterback and stick with him. It’s time to do the same.

It was a tail of two halves for Bailey Zappe, who threw two touchdowns in the second quarter before throwing two second-half interceptions. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

▪ Zappe seemed to have won the job in the second quarter when he immediately led two touchdown drives, but he may have lost the job in the second half. Zappe was just 9 of 16 for 76 yards and two interceptions after halftime, including a bad one at the end of the game that was almost returned for a touchdown.

The old football cliché may be taking hold in New England — when you have two quarterbacks, you really have none.

▪ It’s undeniable that the Patriots responded better to Zappe, though. He came in and hit Jakobi Meyers for a 30-yard touchdown, then found DeVante Parker for 43 yards on a jump ball. Perhaps the Patriots wouldn’t have fallen into an early 10-0 hole if Zappe had started the game.

▪ As for Jones, his left ankle looked OK — he ran three times for 24 yards — but it wasn’t a good sign that Jones kept taking off from the pocket, with three scrambles on his nine drop backs. Jones perhaps didn’t feel comfortable in the pocket or see the field well after taking three games and 29 days off, which led to the scrambles.

And then once Jones threw a bad interception off his back foot, Belichick had seen enough and replaced Jones with Zappe, to the delight of the home crowd.

It was Jones’ sixth interception of the year, against just two touchdowns. He has been too sloppy with the football.

▪ Parker is turning out to be quite a weapon. He only had three catches for 68 yards, but seems to have at least one 40-yard catch every game. The Patriots haven’t had a wide receiver who can win jump balls like Parker since Randy Moss was here.

▪ Matthew Judon continued his strong campaign with four tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a tipped pass that led to an interception for Myles Bryant. The problem was that all of his stats were compiled in the first half. The Patriots could have used a few plays on defense in the second half.

▪ Isaiah Wynn wasn’t a problem on Monday night, because he was made inactive, perhaps due to a shoulder injury. Instead, left tackle Trent Brown was the problem, committing four penalties, including three in the early going that sabotaged drives with Jones at QB. Belichick raved about the Bears’ defense all week, particularly pass rusher Robert Quinn, and they seemed to give Brown and the Patriots’ offensive line problems all night.

▪ Really surprising that the Patriots couldn’t get more going against the Bears’ 31st-ranked run defense. The Patriots rushed just 19 times for 70 yards (3.7 average), and they called just 14 handoffs. Rhamondre Stevenson had just 11 carries for 39 yards. He should have been the focal point of the game plan.

▪ Punter Jake Bailey is really, really struggling this year. He entered the game ranked last among NFL punters in net average, then had four short punts on Monday night (40 gross average, 31 net average). The Bears started with great field position after all four punts, and scored two touchdowns and two field goals off of them. Bailey just signed a new four-year contract this offseason, but has been a weak spot this year.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.