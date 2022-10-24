Here’s what the Bears are saying about the Patriots ahead of Monday night’s showdown

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus spoke to the media earlier this week about how Belichick has been able to achieve such sustained success.

The matchup also provides Belichick an opportunity to make history because a New England win will mark No. 325 in his career, breaking a tie with Bears founder George Halas for second-most in NFL history (including the postseason).

Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots will attempt to pick up their third consecutive victory when they host the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

“[Belichick] is able to take away a guy’s strengths and make you play lefthanded, Eberflus said, as transcribed by the Patriots’ website. “That’s his whole motto of what he’s been able to do. We’ve seen it in the Super Bowls, seen him in playoff games do it and even when he was defensive coordinator of the Giants we saw him do it there. It’s been a stellar career and he’s been able to do that over the long haul.”

Eberflus also spoke about how he is preparing for New England, praising the Patriots’ ability to mix things up both offensively and defensively.

“You have to prepare for all the different packages [the Patriots] bring on offense and certainly on defense,” Eberflus told reporters. “They have a lot of personnel that they bring at you and put a lot of different guys on the field at certain times. You have to be ready for everything. Obviously, they’ve done a nice job of that over the years.”

Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones was not nearly as complimentary of Belichick and the Patriots, telling Mark Carman of CHGO Sports on Thursday that “deflated balls” – a reference to the Patriots’ 2015 “Deflategate” scandal – were the first thing that comes to mind when he thinks of the Patriots’ coach.

“I heard it’s still going on. So I’m going to check [the footballs] before we go,” Jones said. “I’m so serious. I heard it’s still going on so we’re going to see. I’m for sure checking. I play this game with honesty man, you know what I’m saying?”

Another Bears player with added motivation for Monday night’s matchup is receiver N’Keal Harry, albeit for a different reason.

Harry was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2019 draft. He struggled in his time with New England, catching 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns across three injury-plagued seasons before being traded to Chicago in July.

After missing the Bears’ first six games due to an ankle injury, Harry could debut against his former team on Monday night.

“I’m trying not to get too caught up in it being the Patriots and it being my former team. I’m obviously excited,” Harry said on Friday. “I’m excited to see some of my guys pregame. I went through a lot with some of those guys that came in with my [rookie] class. So I’m excited to see them, but I’m just excited to get out there finally.”

Also possibly returning from injury on Monday is Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who missed New England’s last three contests with an ankle injury.

If Jones does return and start for New England, the Bears’ defense will seemingly be prepared for him.

Justin Jones said while the Alabama product is a “good quarterback,” he tends to struggle against pressure.

