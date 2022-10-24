Ineffective Mac Jones lasts just three drives, then Bailey Zappe takes over for Patriots

Jones, playing for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 3, started Monday night against Chicago, only to get benched for rookie Bailey Zappe in the second quarter.

The Gillette Stadium crowd had been clamoring for Zappe to enter the game after Jones struggled to move the chains. The Patriots went three and out on their first two drives, with each punt eliciting boos. On their third drive, they moved into Chicago territory before Jones threw an ill-advised pass that Bears safety Jaquan Brisker intercepted.

The “Zap-pe! Zap-pe!” chants picked up steam following the turnover and only continued to grow when Zappe took the field for New England’s fourth offensive drive.

When Zappe connected with running back Rhamondre Stevenson for a 20-yard gain, the chants seemingly peaked. But the fans outdid themselves on the next play, when wide receiver Jakobi Meyers hauled in a 30-yard pass and fought to cross the goal line for the team’s first touchdown.

Zappe stayed in at quarterback for the fifth drive, this time leading a three-play, 50-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a monster 43-yard reception by wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Heading into Monday, coach Bill Belichick remained tight-lipped on the team’s plans at quarterback. The Patriots may have deemed Jones ready to start, but the questions about the future of the position will inevitably persist after the game.

One thing’s for certain, though: Zappe fever is back in Foxborough.

