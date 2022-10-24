Jahlani Tavai has traveled a long way to find a home with Patriots

The shutout victory over Detroit was particularly satisfying for Tavai, who started his career in the Motor City before being released two seasons after Matt Patricia made him a second-round pick.

The memento included the linebacker’s name and the score of the game it commemorated: Patriots 29, Lions 0.

FOXBOROUGH — Jahlani Tavai smiled and nodded his approval as he inspected the game ball handed to him at his locker last week.

“This one’s going in the frame,’’ Tavai said to nobody in particular while still staring at the souvenir.

Tavai has come a long way since the Lions cut him at the end of training camp in 2021, developing into one of the Patriots’ most versatile defenders on the second level.

Coincidentally, it was another call from Patricia, shortly after his Lions release, that kicked-started Tavai’s career resurgence.

Patricia had a couple of items on the agenda when he reached out, one of them being a reunion.

“He was checking on me mentally and seeing how I was doing because it was my first time going through that type of situation,’’ said Tavai. “And yeah, when I saw his name on the screen, I was just like, ‘Yeah, I think this is where I’m supposed to be.’ ‘’

Foxborough is the latest stop on a long road for Tavai, who began playing football in California — where his parents and aunt introduced him to the sport — to Hawaii for college to Detroit.

Tavai’s father, William, was a defensive lineman during his playing days and his mother, Nafanua, and aunt, Tania, also played defensive line after transitioning from rugby.

“My mom comes from a rugby family, so it was a cool transition for her to do that. And then, my auntie was actually my first coach, so she coached me when I was in Pop Warner,’’ said Tavai, who has aspirations to play for the US men’s national rugby union team when his football days are over. “From then on, it was just a lifestyle for me and my siblings.’’

Nafanua and Tania played professionally for the San Diego Surge and Pacific Warriors of the Women’s Football Alliance.

All of Tavai’s siblings — he has five brothers and a sister — were athletes and he acknowledged things were very competitive between them.

“One hundred percent,’’ he said with a chuckle. “Every day was chaos. It was too much fun.’’

Tavai starred at Mira Costa High in Manhattan Beach as a defensive lineman and tight end. He was having trouble getting noticed by colleges — “It was because I was playing nose guard at the time, so I was way undersized for my position and I wasn’t getting the looks that I wanted,’’ he said — when he discovered a connection close by.

A friend told Tavai that Cameron Chow, an English teacher and basketball coach at the school, was the son of then-Hawaii football coach Norm Chow.

“I was like, ‘Yo, can you just tell your dad to check me out real quick?’ ‘’ Tavai said.

Tavai sent his tape to Chow and “they took that first look and called me the next day and offered me,’’ he said.

Tavai blossomed on the big island, collecting 390 tackles, 16½ sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 forced fumbles in 47 games. He earned All-Mountain West honors in 2016 and 17.

Attracting the attention of pro evaluators was not a problem.

“I worked him out a UCLA — We spent a day together out there at UCLA,’’ Bill Belichick said last week. “Matt drafted him in the second round. We didn’t really get a shot at him.’’

Then smiling, Belichick added, “But we always get our man. Not always, but usually. Sometimes we get our man the second time around.’’

Since Tavai first walked through the doors at One Patriot Place last September — “The first thing you see is the Super Bowl rings. It’s their legacy and it’s cool . . . It gave me goosebumps,’’ he said — Tavai has meshed well.

He started on the practice squad but was quickly elevated to the active roster, contributing to defense he had some familiarity with through Patricia, and on special teams.

This season, Tavai has elevated his game, becoming an important cog in New England’s ever-evolving defense. Tavai said the reason he’s been able to flourish is simple.

“To be honest, it’s just everybody on the defense doing their job. It’s really hard to put one person on defense as the playmaker unless of course, they’re [Matt Judon],’’ said Tavai. “But for us, it’s a team defense. If one person’s not doing their job, it makes everybody’s job difficult. And I’m just grateful that I got a bunch of guys who are just dogs out there trying to go eat.’’

Belichick has been impressed with the way Tavai has immersed himself into the defense’s multiple schemes.

“I think Jahlani has a few things going for him. One, he’s a pretty smart kid and he’s played both inside and outside in college, and then with Matt in Detroit. So, when we got him last year, he had a lot of familiarity with our system and a lot of techniques with things that we did and so forth,’’ said the coach.

“Just overall, he kind of has that skill-set that he can play on the end of the line, play off the line, has some pass-rush ability, plays on all four phases of the kicking game. He’s a pretty versatile player and can plug into a lot of different spots which is helpful, because not everybody can do that or has to be able to do that. But somebody has to be able to do it. He kind of fits that. He’s got good size, runs pretty well, got good playing strength, and he’s smart.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.