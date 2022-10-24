Let’s not overlook the contributions of Jakobi Meyers in the Patriots’ offense, and other thoughts

Jakobi Meyers, the 2019 undrafted free agent who started his college career as a quarterback, has evolved into a quarterback’s best friend. The depth of Meyers’ NFL story really shone through in a tweet by @BabsOnTheMic , who pointed out that Meyers has played for six different quarterbacks in his young NFL career, from Tom Brady to Jarrett Stidham to Cam Newton to Brian Hoyer to Jones to Bailey Zappe. That he has been productive with all of them speaks precisely to the compliment coach Bill Belichick paid the receiver earlier this week.

Looks like Mac Jones could be back Monday night against the Bears. He’ll no doubt be delighted to see a favorite receiver out there with him.

Advertisement

“Jakobi’s worked extremely hard. He’s developed route running concepts and techniques at multiple positions, inside, outside, play-action, drop-back, quicker throws, knowing when he has more time to operate, knowing when he has to [snaps fingers] get open quicker, things like that, based either on the timing of the play or the situation,” Belichick said.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“So, he’s a very smart, savvy football player on a lot of levels. Not just in the passing game, but in the running game and in other formations and things like that. It’s been a great time of growth for him. It’s really fun to see guys develop like that. Come in and not be very far along but then progressively just keep stacking, and stacking, and stacking, and stacking.”

After recording 26 receptions as a rookie, which coincided with Brady’s final year in Foxborough, Meyers began to flourish with Newton, whose willingness to work with young players stood in contrast to Brady’s clear frustration at his lack of experienced weapons. In a recent live stream interview on Twitch, Meyers said of Newton, “Not too many people know this, man, but Cam really kind of saved my career,” crediting Newton for encouraging him to be ready when he got his chance.

Advertisement

He was. And he still is. Meyers was the Patriots’ top target last season, leading the team in receptions (83) and receiving yards (866), finally cashing in for a first career touchdown from Hoyer in Week 10 and adding a second from Jones in Week 17. Before that, Meyers had held the modern NFL record for the most receptions (134) and receiving yards (1,560) to start a career without scoring a touchdown.

In four games this season — he missed Weeks 3-4 with a knee injury — Meyers is averaging 13.4 yards a catch, has one touchdown, and has shown great separation ability. His last two games, wins against Detroit and Cleveland, have been his best. He caught 11 of 12 combined targets and totaled 171 yards. Being a former QB — he’s thrown for two career scores — has its advantages.

“I understand where [Mac] wants me to be; he doesn’t always have to point the finger or scream out what he needs,” Meyers said earlier this season. “I get it. I know what it’s like being behind a D-line, people chasing you, just trying to get the ball out of your hands. So, just trying to make sure I use what I’ve learned to help him and be there when he needs me.”

▪ So Sunday was apparently National Tight Ends day in the NFL? Cheers to one of the most complicated positions in the game, and a personal favorite to watch when done well. From youthful days watching Mark Bavaro dominate the position for the Giants to professional ones watching Rob Gronkowsi do everything for the Patriots, the tight end position has evolved into one of the most versatile, dynamic, and athletic in the game. They block, they hit, they run routes, they barrel over defenders, they score touchdowns, they help teammates score touchdowns, they take handoffs, they run reverses. They do it all.

Advertisement

So many good ones over the years, but in my book, none better than Gronk.

▪ Loved the story from colleague Nicole Yang on how many of this year’s draft picks are contributing to the Patriots. Taking it a step further, Belichick’s drafts the last three years deserve praise, with 2021 picks Mac Jones, Christian Barmore, and Rhamondre Stevenson and 2020 selections Kyle Dugger and Mike Onwenu as excellent additions to this year’s group.

▪ I won’t pretend to truly understand chess, but the sport sure does seem to know how to do a scandal. Have you paid any attention to the Magnus Carlsen-Hans Niemann feud? Carlsen, the world champion from Norway, accused the 19-year-old American grandmaster of repeated cheating in online games, sparking international headlines. Last week, Niemann responded by suing Carlsen and others he believes have conspired to damage his reputation for $100 million in damages. High drama.

Advertisement

▪ Sending all good thoughts to Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi, the 33-year-old who competed internationally without a hijab and thus faced sanction and potential arrest upon returning home from the recent Asian Climbing Competition finals in Seoul. While international reports differ about whether Rekabi was placed under house arrest, her reported explanation that the hijab fell off accidentally was met with plenty of skepticism. Rekabi has been hailed in many corners as a brave advocate for women’s rights and freedom, greeted as she was at the airport in Tehran with chants of “Elnaz is a heroine.”

She posted this to her Instagram on Friday: “I am endlessly grateful for the support of you, all the people of Iran, the most decent people of the planet, athletes and non-athletes, and all your support in [the] international community.”

▪ Still waiting for a response from Adidas on its partnership with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, whose continued spiral includes too many examples of antisemitism to keep track of. While luxury brand Balenciaga cut ties, Adidas has yet to respond publicly to West’s most recent comments, in which he said, “The thing about it being Adidas — I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?”

Wonder how all the NCAA schools that wear Adidas products feel.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.