MIAA field hockey committee has clear view on dropping goggles, votes to end requirement

On Tuesday morning, the MIAA field hockey committee voted overwhelmingly, 15-0-2, to accept a national federation rule that players will no longer be required to wear goggles or a facemask during games.

FRANKLIN — Does health and safety outweigh having a clearer view without goggles when playing field hockey?

The proposed rule change, which still must clear the association’s sports medicine committee, has merit in allowing players the option to continue to give themselves an extra layer of security, but also allowing players the option for better vision of the field, free of restraints, and the chance to undo habits developed by the mandate.

“Goggles have led to lots of improper body alignment,” Maynard principal Elizabeth York said. “Your natural ability to see the ball with your head up is quite good. So, kids put their heads down and that leads to balls in the air.”

Patty Rowe, the committee’s officials’ rep and one of two voters who abstained from the proposal (at-large member Mary Lou Thomas, also an official, was the other) said that from an officiating standpoint, the only thing that concerns her is whether or not the players are wearing a legal pair.

“I never mind safety equipment, but give us the proper equipment,” Rowe said. “If it saves one person’s eyesight, it’s worth wearing.”

Longtime Rockport coach Mary Ryan said she’d give her players the opportunity to wear them, but not require them – although she could be overruled by her athletic director.

Concern over the safety of players on penalty corner units, a high-leverage portion of the game which creates scoring chances and harder-hit balls, was also a point of discussion.

“We allow soccer players to have a ball kicked at their head every day,” Quaboag coach John O’Neill said. “In field hockey, at least we’re taking as much of a preventative measure as we possibly can. At least allowing opportunity for facemasks to be worn. We all know the primary area is that circle area, kids are winding up and letting it go. So why not give more facial cover than less facial cover?”

Other notes from Tuesday’s meeting:

▪ Regarding penalty corners, what happens when a corner comes after the clock expires at the end of regulation — but the defending team has not yet re-gained possession?

With margin of victory impacting a team’s power ranking, repeated corners after the clock strikes 0:00 in say, a 2-1 game, becomes relevant for the postseason.

MIAA associate executive director Sherry Bryant said that game rules won’t be changed due to power rankings.

▪ Malden recently became the first school to announce its intentions to field a boys’ 7-on-7 team. The school will host a free clinic on Saturday in conjunction with USA Field Hockey as part of an effort to continue to grow the boys’ game in the state; the first five schools to register boys’ field hockey teams will be equipped with gear on behalf of USA Field Hockey.

As more schools begin fielding their own teams — or forming co-op programs — will boys’ field hockey become a fall or spring sport?

“How long do we wait to see if it grows?” Bryant wondered. “I think we could have many more of them, if folks take the time to pursue the co-ops. This isn’t about convincing boys on the girls’ team to play, this is another opportunity to jump in on what’s the third-most popular sport in the world.”

North Brookfield is currently fielding a fall field hockey team with only five girls, but six boys.

▪ No leagues in the state play overtime games in the regular season. However, the option does exist under NFHS guidelines, with the understanding that the maximum length of a match will be 60 minutes. In that case, teams playing four 15-minute quarters would instead play four quarters 12:30 in length, followed by a 10-minute overtime period.

The committee voted against extending the maximum length of a game to 70 minutes, 11-3-1.

▪ Mary Ryan, who also serves as MIAA tournament director for field hockey, was re-elected as chair of the committee. Katherine Hennessy, representing the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, was elected as vice chair, and Patty Rose, officials’ rep, was elected secretary.